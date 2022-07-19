AMMO Inc. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

CORE IR to Support Communications Activities in Conjunction with Ongoing

Corporate Development Activities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announces the it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for AMMO Inc., conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications and investor engagement will help AMMO to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. “We have a truly unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for AMMO Inc., as the breadth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve the Company’s Investor Relations goals well in expanding outreach, leveraging our tailored strategies to raise market awareness and engage with the investment communities. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates improved communications and supports shareholder value creation,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Investor Relations:

Core IR

212-655-0924