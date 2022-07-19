Creative Energy Welcomes New President and Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Energy, a low-carbon district energy developer and owner of one of the largest thermal energy networks in North America, today announced that Wayne O’Connor, an experienced leader within the North American energy landscape, has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer.



With more than 30 years of experience leading and growing energy businesses, including serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for major energy providers including ENMAX Corporation and Emera Inc., Mr. O’Connor will be responsible for leading Creative Energy’s expanding network, delivering new low-carbon district energy systems to meaningfully decarbonize the built environment. The company’s platform includes established networks serving residential communities, hospitals, universities and commercial centres, and an additional 15 projects in development across Canada and the U.S.

“We are delighted to welcome Wayne to the team,” said Jack Bittan, board director, Creative Energy. “Wayne’s strong leadership, extensive experience in the energy sector and shared vision of a cost-efficient, green energy solution, position Creative Energy for an exciting phase of growth.”

“The need for sustainable solutions in our communities has never been more urgent,” said Mr. O’Connor. “I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Creative Energy, building on the company’s 50-year commitment to customers and delivering innovative, low-carbon technologies.”

About Creative Energy

Creative Energy is the owner and operator of one of the largest district energy systems in North America. With over 50 years of operation in downtown Vancouver and a 99.99% reliability record, Creative Energy is committed to instigating significant reductions to the carbon footprints of the cities in which they operate. They currently operate five energy systems, with new low-carbon district energy projects under development across North America, integrating innovative technologies including heat recovery, geo-exchange, ocean-exchange, co-generation and microgrids. In Vancouver, Creative Energy is undertaking one of the largest fuel switch projects in North America, redeveloping their original downtown Vancouver plant with the long-term goal of decarbonizing this system.

