Huntress Acquires Curricula for $22M to Disrupt Security Training Market, Elevate Cyber Readiness for SMB Employees

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-market businesses (SMBs), today announced it has acquired Curricula , a fun, story-based security awareness training platform that empowers employees to better defend themselves against hackers.

As cybercriminals continue to prey on individuals with little or no security training, the acquisition adds another critical layer to Huntress’ growing Managed Security Platform—delivered through an interactive eLearning experience that empowers employees to become their own line of defense in the fight against attackers.

“Delivering education and rallying the community have always been a core part of our mission,” said Kyle Hanslovan, Huntress CEO and Co-Founder. “Employees today need relatable and effective learning—not just more uninspired content that punishes learners and sets SMBs up for failure. Our team had already seen Curricula’s results internally, so it seemed criminal to not bring it to our partner ecosystem. Together, we're combining Curricula's creativity with Huntress' offensive expertise to address the demand for memorable and actionable threat training.”

In addition to its core platform, Curricula offers a number of additional features to help businesses build a positively focused security culture–including a gamified phishing simulator, story-based training episodes, custom content creation tools, compliance reporting and more.

“Curricula is already embraced by thousands of organizations across the globe simply because our training content is second to none,” said Curricula CEO Nick Santora. “Our animation studio creates security awareness content that is fun, memorable, and most importantly effective. Now under Huntress, we’re able to scale our global reach to resellers and service providers, setting the tone for what a remarkable security awareness program should be for every organization.”

More information can be found about Curricula’s training at www.curricula.com/cyber-security-awareness-training .

Today, Huntress partners with more than 3,000 service providers that in turn protect more than 1.2 million endpoints across more than 68,000 businesses.

Hackers are constantly evolving, exploiting new vulnerabilities and dwelling in IT environments—until they meet Huntress.

Huntress protects small and mid-market businesses from modern cyberattackers. Founded by former NSA Cyber Operators—and backed by a team of 24/7 threat hunters—our managed security platform defends businesses from persistent footholds, ransomware and other attacks.

We're on a mission to secure the 99%. Learn more at www.huntress.com and follow us on social @HuntressLabs.