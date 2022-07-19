VizyPay Nearly Doubles Workforce in Record Hiring Blitz

​​WAUKEE, Iowa, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payment processing company, is supercharging the Midwestern economy with its recent hiring blitz – adding 60 new employees over the past four months. The hires are across all job functions, with 75% in customer-facing positions and 23% in technology roles. VizyPay also added 30 remote account managers in eight states, including Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

VizyPay’s growth allows it to invest back into the local community, providing new tech jobs in the Midwest and keeping homegrown talent employed locally. The recruits will work in operations, marketing, human resources, social media, technology development and more, with the majority focusing on business-to-business sales as account managers. This staffing expansion will help VizyPay maintain its personalized customer service as it expands its merchant base, providing transparent and tailored payments solutions to America’s mom-and-pop shops in the years to come.

“We’ve retained so much top talent in Iowa because they believe in us and our mission,” CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab said. “As VizyPay continues our growth journey, I’m honored to have these people by my side as we level up together.”

Throughout this growth, VizyPay retained its award-winning culture via its unique hiring process. Every interview ends with a deep dive into a candidate’s background, personal life and motivators with Mac Nab and Managing Partner Frank Pagano. These conversations ensure all of VizyPay’s team members truly believe in the company’s success and fit in with the company’s “work hard, play hard” mentality. VizyPay’s focus on developing its employees also recently earned it the distinction as a certified Most Loved Workplace ®.

“With VizyPay I can pursue my career, engage with my interests, contribute to a growing tech hub and make a real difference in people’s lives – all while staying close to home,” said Application Developer Tristan Lutgen, a new hire who came to VizyPay from a multinational financial services company.

VizyPay’s hiring process also lends itself to unparalleled diversity within the payments industry. 95% of hires are recruited from outside payments processing, over 50% of the team are minorities and over 25% are women. Additionally, nine languages are fluently spoken at the headquarters office, including Vietnamese, Khmer, Tai Dam, Spanish, French, Bosnian, Lao, Romanian and Thai. These impressive statistics showcase VizyPay’s dedication to opening up technology jobs to people traditionally overlooked by large companies – with the ultimate goal of fostering a tech hub in the Midwest.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.