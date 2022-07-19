Atotech to Report Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

| Source: Atotech Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG Atotech Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Berlin, GERMANY

BERLIN, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Due to the company’s pending transaction with MKS Instruments, Atotech will not host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has over 4,000 employees in more than 40 countries, with manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. In 2021, the company generated revenues of $1.5 billion. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
