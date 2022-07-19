Chartwell Rehires PM/Senior Analyst for its Small and Mid Cap Growth Team

BERWYN, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartwell Investment Partners (Chartwell) is pleased to announce the re-hire of Theresa Tran, CFA, as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for its Small and Mid Cap Growth team.



“We are very excited to have Theresa back on board with us here at Chartwell,” said Tim Riddle, CFA, Chief Executive Officer. “She is a great talent and an excellent addition to our growth-focused equity strategies.

“Importantly, this also demonstrates the commitment from Carillon, our new parent company, to ensure our investment teams have the resources they need to maximize their processes.”

Tran rejoins Senior Portfolio Manager Frank Sustersic, CFA, in managing the Chartwell Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth strategies.

She previously worked on the team from 2017 through March 2020. Tran then joined Voya Investment Management as an equity research analyst. Her previous roles included being an Associate Director of Strategy and Planning at Merck & Co.; an investment analyst at American Century Investments; and a global investment analyst at Turner Investment where she previously worked with Sustersic.

Tran earned her undergraduate degree in finance and risk management from Temple University (2004). She is a CFA charterholder.

About Chartwell

Since its founding in 1997, Chartwell has successfully grown into a 50-plus person, boutique investment management firm with approximately $10.4 billion of assets under management (as of June 30). Located in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Chartwell is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carillon Tower Advisers (a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial) since June 2022. Chartwell provides U.S. equity and fixed-income strategies through a variety of investment vehicles.