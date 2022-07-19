energyware™ Appoints Jamie Wildes to Director of Procurement and Sales Enablement

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- energyware™ is excited to announce the appointment of Jamie Wildes to Director of Procurement and Sales Enablement. In her role, Wildes will lead the newly-formed Energy Procurement Department for energyware™, turning the leading national provider of energy-efficient technology solutions into a one-stop shop for its customers and their energy, sustainability, and efficiency needs and goals.

"The addition of energy procurement to the energyware™ portfolio stands to further establish energyware™ and JOX Energy as the go-to source for businesses looking to transform their energy efficiency and sustainability needs," said energyware™ CEO Jake Jacques. "Jamie has a proven track record of success in the space, and under her direction, we are looking forward to providing our clients with a turnkey energy solution that will help them reach their energy goals."

energyware™ offers fixed (established rate for a term selected), hybrid (fixed & market based), and provides complimentary energy audits, quarterly updates, savings and budget analysis and a review of projections for future market predictions that are relevant to their portfolio needs.

Wildes will work closely with energyware™ leadership, and lead the team in growing and managing the trade desk. For nearly a decade, she has established relationships and worked with various companies in the New England and greater Boston areas, including hospitals, hotel groups and manufacturing companies, on their electric and energy efficiency portfolio needs. Wildes created customizable solutions for her clients to significantly reduce their energy spend.

Wildes takes pride in her approach and wants to educate and empower her clients and colleagues to utilize all proven methods of reaching their goals; whether it be with her clients and reducing their out-of-pocket cost on energy solutions, or assisting colleagues to reach their goals and expand their offerings to their clients. Wildes takes pride in her approach and wants to educate and empower energyware™ clients, assist them with their goals and reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.

"I feel that every business has its obstacles and financial challenges, and although their day to day can be grueling and stressful, partnering with energyware™ for this part of their business can alleviate some of that pressure. I like to get to know my customers, find out what issues they may be facing and create realistic solutions for them however possible," said Wildes.

Wildes' purpose in life is to leave a footprint by continually helping others in work and her personal life, and her inspiration is her father, who is the hardest working man she knows.

"My father is my best friend, and he has always worked hard and continues to run our family business (Stan's Granite State Building Movers, based out of Atkinson, N.H.). Our family business was started in the 1940s by my great-grandfather. I'm proud of my father and admire how he takes pride in everything he does and is known for being an honest and reliable man," said Wildes.

Visit https://energywarellc.com to learn more about how energy procurement, LED lighting and solar energy services can help businesses save money on energy costs.

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

