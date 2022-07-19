DealCloud named best CRM and deal-origination technology at the 2022 Drawdown Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the professional and financial services industries, today announced that DealCloud has been named best CRM and deal origination technology at the 2022 Drawdown Awards.



The Drawdown Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within private fund operations in 34 categories across service providers and general partners. The service provider awards honor suppliers and vendors that have demonstrated expertise in their delivery of services and advice to the private equity fund community.

“Being named the best CRM and deal origination technology by The Drawdown confirms our strong and purposeful growth, continuous innovation, and exceptional client service,” said Ben Harrison, president of financial services at Intapp. “We’re honored to accept this award in recognition of our efforts to help private equity professionals execute deals at the highest levels.”

DealCloud provides a single-source pipeline management, relationship intelligence, and CRM platform that helps firms power their dealmaking processes from strategy to origination and execution. It offers fully configurable solutions purpose built for the complex relationships and day-to-day needs of the most demanding investment professionals, helping them to harness their relationships, source and originate better deals, and accelerate execution.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,050 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

