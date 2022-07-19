Mezmo Appoints Former New Relic, Reltio Leaders as CPO and CMO

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced the expansion of its executive team , including Buddy Brewer as chief product officer (CPO) and Ajay Khanna as chief marketing officer (CMO). Their expertise in enterprise software, engineering, and scaling rapid-growth companies will be instrumental in guiding product and brand strategies as Mezmo expands its offerings within the observability market.



“Both Buddy and Ajay have extensive experience in their fields, particularly at companies that focus on observability, data, and analytics,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “They understand the opportunity in data, and will bring invaluable insight and influence as we build and bring to market new solutions that help our customers harness and achieve the full value from their observability data.”

Brewer has more than 20 years of SaaS and enterprise experience building monitoring and observability tools. Prior to Mezmo, Buddy held product executive roles at New Relic and Akamai, as well as previously founding a company in the front-end monitoring space. He’s fostered excellence in product and engineering roles that span various stages, from agile startups to globally renowned public companies. He has spent his career helping developers bring the right data to the right place at the right time to create better products and better experiences for their customers.

As CPO at Mezmo, Brewer is responsible for product strategy and execution, and will support the company’s ongoing efforts to build products that enable customers to gain real-time intelligence from their observability data.

With two decades of experience, Khanna has a long track record of building marketing organizations, scaling high-growth companies, and bringing new products to the market. With a degree in engineering, Khanna is exceptionally adept at creating brand and marketing initiatives that speak to highly technical audiences. Previously, he led marketing organizations as CMO of Explorium and vice president of marketing at Reltio. His product and marketing expertise stems from various leadership roles at large public enterprise software companies, including Veeva Systems, Oracle, KANA, Progress, and Amdocs.

Khanna joins at a critical inflection point, as the company recently rebranded from LogDNA to Mezmo , a new corporate identity that reflects the company’s expanding capabilities and vision for observability. He will be responsible for integration of the new brand and messaging across all programs and products, as well as scaling marketing initiatives to correspond with the company’s growth.

As a 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and one of Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022 , Mezmo continues to capture market share within the log management and observability markets. Expanding the platform that makes observability data consumable and actionable, the company has recently unveiled new platform capabilities, such as log data restoration and variable retention, which empower companies to get more value out of log data while maintaining control over costs. It also released the Mezmo Exporter for OpenTelemetry , which is part of the team’s continued work with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) to further simplify the ingestion of log data and make that data more actionable with enrichment of key OpenTelemetry attributes.

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

