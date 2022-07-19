Web Hosting Market To Surpass USD 288.29 Billion Revenue by 2030 Growing At 16.31% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Web Hosting Market Analysis by Type (Website Builder, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site, Online Application), By Connectivity (Fiber, MPLS, Ethernet), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid) – Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 288.29 Billion by 2030, registering an 16.31% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2030).

Web Hosting Market Overview

Web hosting services enable individuals and companies to use the website and the internet to publish their personalized content and business-related. The global web hosting services market has recorded a massive rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The primary parameter boosting the market's growth is the rising number of global organizations. These companies use the internet to publish their websites to boost their online presence and for other marketing operations.

Web Hosting Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2030 USD 288.29 Billion CAGR (2020 to 2030) 16.31% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Liquid Web LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., WPEngine Inc., AT &T Inc., Hetzner Online GmbH, GoDaddy Inc., 1&1 IONOS Inc., Endurance International Group, Easyhost, Google Inc., Equinix Inc. and Combell NV Key Market Opportunities Increments in the usage of e-commerce websites and gaming platforms have increased the demand for web hosting services to boost the performance of the website. Key Market Drivers The market demands increase with the increasing need for improvement in the website’s performance.

There is an expectation that the requirement for the enhancements in the web site's performance will automatically rise in the global market in the forthcoming years. During the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, there will be more steady growth in the Web Hosting Services Market size due to the increasing demands for communication channels and their uses worldwide. Furthermore, technological developments play a crucial role in boosting the demand for web hosting services across the globe. The constant rise in the need for digitalization and increasing demand for servers, higher usage of the internet, increments in e-commerce markets, and the growing number of start-ups are projected to increase the demand for these services over the coming years.

Market Drivers

The global market for web hosting services has recorded a significant rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The significant parameter supporting the market's growth is the growing requirement for improvement in the website's performance. With more and more people implementing online services into their daily lives, the requirement for websites is growing daily. The growing demand is catalyzing the performance of the web hosting services market's growth in recent times. Furthermore, factors such as expanding e-commerce sector, streaming services, online gaming, etc. are also likely to contribute to the growth of the market over the coming years. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic made organizations and educational institutions move to an online model, which in turn raised the demand for web hosting services in recent times.

Market Restraints

Although multiple aspects support the growth of the web hosting market, specific parameters may restrict the performance. The growing sophistication of cyber-attacks in recent years is the primary aspect impeding the market's growth. Furthermore, the lack of security measures is another crucial parameter anticipated to restrict the market's performance over the coming years.

Web Hosting Services Market Segments

Among all the deployment modes, the public cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for web hosting services over the assessment timeframe. The public cloud benefits such as extreme reliability, high performance, flexible pricing, and scalability are likely to boost the demand for the segment over the coming years. On the other hand; the hybrid segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the coming years. The growth of the segment is accredited to the advantages offered by the hybrid segment.

Among all the end users, the enterprise segment will likely lead the global web hosting service market over the forecasted timeframe. The segment's growth is attributed to the rising number of enterprises worldwide.

Out of all application areas, the public website segment is projected to lead the global market over the assessment era. The segment's growth is attributed to its accessibility to anyone.

Web Hosting Services Market Regional Analysis

The global market for web hosting services is studied across five major regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR analysis reports, the North American region is anticipated to rule the global market for web hosting services over the review timeframe. The growing technological advancements are the primary parameter boosting the regional market's growth. The presence of leading players across the globe is another crucial parameter supporting the growth of the regional market over the assessment era.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has a massive impact on the majority of the market areas across the globe. More or less, all the industry sectors across the globe were impacted by the global health crisis. The crisis not only caused a significant impact on public health but also led to causing major revenue losses for the majority of industry sectors. Several governments and authorities implemented travel restrictions by imposing partial or complete lockdowns in order to stop the spread of the disease. Due to the imposition of social distancing norms, the market faced a significant disruption of supply chain networks. Additionally, due to scarcity of equipment and skilled labor, the industry sector faced unexpected challenges such as revenue losses, fall in demand, etc.

Unlike other industry sectors, the web hosting services market has witnessed substantial growth. Given the increasing demands for online services such as e-commerce, payment options, streaming sites, etc., the market is set to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Furthermore, with the companies switching to online working models across the globe, the industry faced a significant rise in demand for these services during the pandemic.

Web Hosting Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Web Hosting Market Covered are:

Liquid Web LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

WPEngine Inc.

AT &T Inc.

Hetzner Online GmbH

GoDaddy Inc.

1&1 IONOS Inc.

Endurance International Group

Easyhost

Google Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Combell NV

