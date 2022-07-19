Axele Wins Top Supply Chain Project Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company and division of Optym, has won the Supply & Demand Chain 100 Award for 2022. The SDCE100 Award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across various supply chain functions. Axele won for deploying a transportation management system at Owner Operators Cooperative (OOC) and its network of Owner Operators.



“We are very pleased that this project has been named to the SDCE100 Award,” said Shaman Ahuja, Director of Axele. "This project is a collaboration between four parties – Axele TMS, the transportation management provider; Apex Capital, the factoring service provider; Owner Operators Cooperative (OOC), Axele’s customer; and OOC’s network of Owner Operators who reap the benefit of this project.”

"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for US supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is that solutions providers have worked diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage, and the ultimate in sustainability."

OOC implemented the Axele TMS so that co-op members don't have to find their loads, and instead, OOC finds loads for truckers. Axele connects to Load Boards and Market Rates to find loads. The TMS uses Hours of Service, driver preferences, and load profitability to eliminate deadheads and fill the Owner Operator’s schedules with loads that make the most money. Axele also handles dispatch, invoicing, and driver settlement.

Axele developed an API to integrate with Apex Capital for factoring. This integration includes support within the Axele TMS to create payment schedules, send invoices for factoring, synchronize documents, and receive payment updates. Previously, OOC was spending six to eight hours a week to create invoices and attach documents manually. After the project implementation, OOC is now saving four to five hours out of the six spent creating invoices.

Go to https://sdce.me/5s59mx to view the complete list of this year's Top Supply Chain Project winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics is also home to LINK and LINK. Educate podcast channels, LINK. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About Optym

Founded in 2000, Optym is making the world more efficient through optimization. The company builds mathematical models for solving complex business problems that enumerate and evaluate millions of feasible solutions to find the optimal solution for various industries, including airlines, railroad, trucking, and automotive. Optym’s software divisions, Axele TMS and HaulSuite, determine the best decisions for complex optimization problems encountered in transportation operations. Axele TMS is the first intelligent transportation management system for truckload carriers. HaulSuite is a portfolio of AI-enabled transportation solutions for LTL operations. For more information about Optym, go to www.optym.com.

