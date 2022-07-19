Legence Acquires Black Bear Energy, Strengthening Capabilities for Rapid Decarbonization in Buildings

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence , an Energy Transition Accelerator™ and leader in building efficiency, has announced the acquisition of Black Bear Energy. Black Bear’s addition to Legence’s rapidly growing portfolio expands the firm’s renewable energy procurement services and further strengthens its capabilities for decarbonization. The announcement comes on the heels of two additional acquisitions and a new brand launch that integrates an experienced legion of best-in-class companies committed to making the spaces we occupy more efficient, healthy and sustainable.



“As we expand our efforts to rapidly decarbonize the built environment, acquisitions like these allow us to streamline the entire design, build and ongoing maintenance of sustainable solutions,” says Jeff Sprau, CEO of Legence. “Black Bear has an industry leading offering in technology-enabled clean energy procurement. Our clients will now be able to leverage their unique vantage point and project management capabilities to identify and execute onsite renewable energy projects at scale.”

The built environment contributes almost 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions annually. Legence provides integrated efficiency solutions that focus on financing, designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical facilities, including healthcare, schools, data centers, biopharma, high tech manufacturing, commercial real estate, and government buildings. As an Energy Transition Accelerator, Legence compresses the time it takes to reach sustainability outcomes in the built environment. This is due to Legence’s unique approach, in which its different businesses work together from concept to construction to ongoing maintenance, eliminating inefficiencies and errors often caused by handoffs or misaligned objectives.

“With Legence, we found a partner that matches our core values and a shared vision for advancing the deployment of renewables and clean tech,” says Drew Torbin, CEO, Black Bear Energy. “Together we can better provide strategies and solutions to accelerate the pace at which we tackle emissions in commercial real estate.”

“RMI seed funded Black Bear in 2015 to stimulate the commercial solar and energy storage markets,” says Jules Kortenhorst, CEO, RMI . “Over the past seven years, their work has facilitated hundreds of projects with immense positive impact. Now, as they become part of Legence, we look forward to their continuing instigation of positive change.”

About Legence

Legence, a Blackstone portfolio company, is an Energy Transition Accelerator™ that provides advisory services and implementation focused on financing, designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical and high performance facilities. With five plus decades of expertise in the built environment, Legence has a proven track record of reducing carbon emissions, implementing renewables, lowering utility costs through efficiency consumption, and making systems run better at unmatched speed and scale. To learn more about Legence and its services, visit https://www.wearelegence.com/ .

About Black Bear Energy

Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past five years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 1,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit www.blackbearenergy.com .