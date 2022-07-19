Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market size worth $ 6.5 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market” By Type (Bio-Alcohol, Bio-Diols, D-Limonene), By Application (Paints And Coatings, Adhesives, Cosmetics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market size was valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Overview

The growing demand for environment-friendly solvents across industries is one of the key factors making a positive outlook for the market. inexperienced solvents are factory-made victimization organic compound solvents, that are non-carcinogenic, noncorrosive, and nonozone-depleting, and are chop-chop exchange artificial solvents, like a dissolving agent, dissolvent, and dissolver. In addition to this, these solvents also are used for drug discovery and development by extracting and separating compounds from mixtures.

Additionally, varied advancements in production technologies and diverse product innovations are acting as alternative growth-inducing factors. For instance, bio-solvents are utilized in the agriculture trade to improve product quality and reduced-price of production. alternative factors, as well as the growing demand for client products, like perfumes, at the side of in-depth analysis and development (R&D) activities and increased specialization in property development, are anticipated to drive the market.

The growth in demand for inexperienced & bio-solvents is higher compared to standard solvents. This is often due to the augmented environmental rules, particularly in Europe and North America. The augmented offer of inexperienced & bio-solvents with increased properties at lower prices by existing additionally as new production plants. Inexperienced & bio-solvents are utilized in applications, like cleanup, plant-protection oil, wetting agents, and bio fluxing agents. The appliance is for the inexperienced & bio-solvents are increasing due to continuous product innovation, which acts as a key driver for the market.

Key Developments

November 2019: Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired Florida Chemical Company (FCC), a division of Flotek Industries. The company produces D-Limonene, a biodegradable solvent, and degreaser extracted from the peel of oranges.



Key Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG, Dow Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., Florachem Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market, By Type Bio-Alcohol Bio-Diols D-Limonene Others





Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market, By Application



Industrial & Domestic Cleaners Paints & Coatings Adhesives Cosmetics





Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



