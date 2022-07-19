Verus Signs 2nd Distribution Agreement in Florida; Announces Launch Date for Flörd Product Line

Orlando, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS), a food and hemp-based products company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a second distribution agreement in Florida featuring products from its joint venture (JV) with Flörd, a maker of premium rare cannabinoids. The Company previously announced that it had expanded the JV’s offerings into the beverage space in order to provide a more complete selection during the roll-out phase.



The official launch date for both online and in store sales of Flörd products is August 1st, with preorder available prior to that date.

“Introducing a new product line takes a great deal of pre-launch work, so we are excited to finally go live with the Flörd line,” said Verus CEO Andy Dhruv. “We are coming to market at the right time with products that are in high-demand categories, so we are optimistic as we begin this important revenue cycle. Our goal is to expand the sales territory for the line in the future as we gain valuable intelligence on the sell-through of these initial products.”

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of a great deal of brand development,” explained Flörd CEO Ray White. “We believe that we have the right set of products for today’s markets, so this is a particularly exciting time to see the Flörd line reach store shelves. We have the resources to continue to expand, so this represents the first stage of a more ambitious plan to establish the Flörd brand as a familiar name at the retail level.”

About Verus International

Verus is multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company involved in the distribution of branded product lines in the U.S. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTC Pink: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.Verusintl.com , and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods: and for the JV partner Flörd at www.flord.shop.

