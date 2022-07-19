Global Plasma Expressor Machine Market to Grow at a Robust CAGR During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of the Increasing Prevalence of Blood Cancer, and Growing Demand for Transfusion of Various Blood Components

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blood cancer is the fifth most prevalent malignancy in the UK, with over 40,000 cases reported each year. In the UK, there are roughly 250,000 persons who have blood cancer. It affects every 1 in 16 men and 1 in 22 women at some time in their lives. Almost 40% of those diagnosed with blood cancer are 75 years of age or older, and blood cancer risk increases with age.

Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Plasma Expressor Machine Market ’ for the forecast period i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the ongoing industry innovations and recent trends being adopted by the major industry players to achieve their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, growth rate, market revenue share, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it was observed that over the past 20 years, there has been an over 8 % increase in dengue cases, from 505,430 cases in 2000 to over 2.4 million in 2010, and 5.2 million in 2019. The global plasma expressor machine market to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Basically, a plasma expressor machine is a device that extracts platelets, RBCs, and WBC from blood, and it is used to separate blood components quickly and effectively. While treating dengue requires platelets individually, some disorders, namely leukopenia or neutropenia, just require white blood cells. In addition to this, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the main blood cancers that necessitate the use of plasma expressor machines. The rising need for any specific blood component to treat numerous rare disorders and blood cancers is expected to drive the market growth over the period. For instance, an estimated 18.1 million new cases of cancer were discovered worldwide in 2020. Leukemia made up 474,519 of these, Hodgkin lymphoma accounted for 83,087, and multiple myeloma made up 176,404 instances worldwide. Moreover, blood cancer is the most prevalent kind of cancer among kids. Over 500 youngsters under the age of 15 receive a blood cancer diagnosis each year. 100 of them have lymphoma, and 400 of them have childhood leukaemia.

Furthermore, the global plasma expressor machine market is estimated to grow over the forecast period on the back of increasing blood donations and blood banks across the world which gives more scope for manufacturing plasma-derived medicines or direct extract of plasma from the blood. About 118.54 million blood donations are collected worldwide. 40% of these are collected in high-income countries. In addition to this, technological advancement in the medical field and increasing investment in the research and development sector across the globe are estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, global research and development spending has more than tripled in real terms since 2000, rising from USD 677 billion to USD 2.2 trillion in 2019.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global plasma expressor machine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer namely, leukemia and lymphoma in the region. It was noticed that approximately every 9 minutes, someone in the US dies from blood cancer. Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma were predicted to cause the deaths of an estimated 57,750 people in the US in 2021. Additionally, the fast-changing lifestyles, consumption of more calorie-dense foods, rising intake of caffeinated and hard drinks, and increasing stress level are estimated to increase the cases of blood cancer in the region, which in turn are predicted to give a significant boost to the market growth over the forecast period. It was found during research that, 60,650 new cases of leukemia and 24,000 death cases are estimated in the USA for the year 2022.

Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of blood cancer and rising awareness about blood cancer among people. As per the research data, leukemia is the most prevalent type of cancer diagnosed in young adults and affects over 3,700 people in Australia every year. Annually, 30,000 new cases of acute leukemia are diagnosed in China, where the five-year survival rate is under 20%. In addition to this, the rising healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in the research and development sector in the region are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global plasma expressor machine market is segmented by application into plasma separation, chemical research, blood testing, pharmaceutical research, and others. Out of these, the plasma separation segment is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This can be accounted to the growing need for plasma transfusions to treat pneumonia spurred on by coronavirus infection, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, namely disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) where plasma transfusion is required. For instance, DIC develops in an estimated 1% of all hospitalized patients, with fatality rates reaching 60%, and potentially occur in 30–50% of critical care. Additionally, the technological advancement in plasma separation techniques is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Further, the global plasma expressor machine market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, institutes and research centers, blood bank and others. Out of these, the hospital segment is estimated to hold a major market share over the forecast period owing to people's strong desire to be treated by highly skilled medical personnel and the existence of a huge patient pool in a hospital facility. Moreover, increase the overall spending in the health-care sector is estimated to boost the segment growth. As per the data by WHO, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP up from 8.5% in 2000. Moreover, the rising awareness among people regarding blood cancer and significant investment in the healthcare sector across the globe are predicted to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

The global plasma expressor machine market is also segmented on the basis of type.

Global Plasma Expressor Machine Market, Segmentation by Type

Manual

Automatic

Some of the prominent key players and their company profiling mentioned in the global plasma expressor machine market research report include Lonza Group Ltd., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Regen BioPharma, Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., CSG-BIO Company, Inc. (CellSave), CBR Systems, Inc., Pluristem Inc., Global Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord LLC, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, and other key market players. The report enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, and global plasma expressor machine market trends prevalent for the forecast period.

