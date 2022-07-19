The global 3D Bioprinting market is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.8%

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Bioprinting Market by Component, Material, Application, End user - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04680742/?utm_source=GNW

However,factors likedearth of skilled professionals and high development and production costs are restraining the growth of this market.



The 3D Bioprinterssegmentaccounted for the highest growth rate in the 3D Bioprintingmarket, bycomponent, during the forecast period

In 2021, the 3D Bioprinters segment accounted for the highest growth rate.In biological sciences and the bioengineering field, 3D bioprinters help in printing living cells layer-by-layer.



The idea of printing entire organs—such as the liver, teeth, heart, ears, and lungs—grown from samples of an individual’s body tissue is in process and gaining tremendous attention worldwide and thus, favoring growth of this market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin the3D Bioprintingmarket

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this market can beattributed to theincreasing research activities, growing demand for organ transplants, increasing number of initiatives by market players for expanding their presence in the APAC, and the higher adoption of stem cell research in several Asian countries.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level (Managers) - 45%, D-level(CXOs, Directors)- 30%, and Others (Executives) - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• BICO Group AB (US)

• Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

• Allevi, Inc. (part of 3D Systems, Inc.) (US)

• CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

• regenHU (Switzerland)

• EnvisionTEC GmbH (part of Desktop Metal) (Germany)

• Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)

• Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC (US)

• Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan)

• ROKIT Healthcare, Inc. (South Korea)

• Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.) (China)

• Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Foldink Life Science Technologies (Armenia)

• Revotek Co., Ltd. (US)

• Precise Bio (US)

• Brinter (Finland)

• Prellis Biologics (US)

• Regemat 3D (Spain)

• 3DBio Therapeutics (US)

• Tissue Regeneration Systems Inc. (US)

• Poietis (France)

• SunP Biotech, LLC (US)

• Vivax Bio, LLC (US)

• GeSiM mbH (Germany)

• Manchester BIOGEL (UK).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of theglobal 3D Bioprinting Market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as thecomponent, material, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D BioprintingMarketand its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, restraints,trends,and opportunities.

