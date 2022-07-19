Konica Minolta to Sponsor Impact Optimize Technology Summit

Ramsey, NJ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Impact Optimize event in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 11. Impact Optimize is a one-day summit that covers all aspects of modern business technology. With expert speakers, networking sessions and hands-on demos, attendees can explore the newest innovations in the world of business tech and evolve their business.

Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, and Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing will lead a breakout session entitled ‘Little Innovations, Massive Impacts.’ The session will be held from 3 – 4:00 p.m. ET and explore how little technological innovations have made a huge difference in the service clients receive or the ways business is done.

“We are proud to sponsor Impact Optimize and have the opportunity to network with other like-minded technology providers – and do it in person!” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “With all the ways the pandemic has accelerated our use of technology, it is sure to be an interesting, insightful experience, exploring all the creative ways businesses are preparing for the future.”

“At Konica Minolta, we are continuously refining our marketing technology stack and looking at new technologies that can further drive engagement,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We are really looking forward to our participation in Impact Optimize, sharing our experiences and learning from other technology experts.”

“We are excited to be hosting Impact Optimize for its third year, and to welcome Konica Minolta’s sponsorship and the knowledge they will impart as thought leaders in this sector,” said Impact Networking CEO Frank Cucco. “Attendees can expect unique insight gained from this year’s luminaries who continue to drive significant and impactful innovation in technology and leadership.”

Konica Minolta will also have its No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 show car on display at the event. Driven by Wayne Taylor Racing through the company’s sponsorship, the No. 10 Konica Minolta race team has achieved a great deal of success across North America.

Through its sponsorship, Konica Minolta is offering a $100 discount on registration. Visit the Impact Optimize registration page and use code Konica100.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

