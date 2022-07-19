The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Component, Delivery, Product, Application, Interactivity - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458256/?utm_source=GNW



However, high investments for the implementation of CDSS and interoperability issues coupled with rising data security concerns are factors expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On basis of component the CDSS market is segmented into : services, software, and hardware.In 2021, the services segment accounted for the largest share of this market.



Growth in this segment is attributed to the recurring nature of the services such as training and development, installation, consulting, and maintenance.



The On-premise solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Clinical decision support systems market in 2022

On basis of delivery mode , Clinical decision support systems are delivered to end users through on-premise and cloud-based modes.The on-premise mode of delivery accounted for the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market in 2021.



The cloud-based mode of delivery, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.



Conventional CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on application, the CDSS market is segmented into conventional CDSS and advanced CDSS.In 2021, the conventional CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Conventional CDSS has largest share in the market primarily due to the increasing adoption of CDSS by healthcare organizations to provide guidance & reminders to caregivers at the point-of-care.



Integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on product, the CDSS market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS.In 2021, the integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of integrated CDSS in healthcare settings and organizations.



The therapeutic CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into therapeutic CDSS and diagnostic CDSS.The therapeutic CDSS segment dominated this market in 2021.



This segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.This segment’s large share and high growth rate can be attributed to factors such as therapeutic CDSS being preferred by clinicians over diagnostic CDSS as it is better compatible with clinical workflows.



It is also convenient to use, as it doesn’t restrict the healthcare provider’s autonomy.



Knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on the model, the CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS.In 2021, the knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several benefits of these systems, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning and to make clinical decisions in uncertainties.



These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors.



The Active CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the interactivity level, the CDSS market can be segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. The active CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Inpatient settings accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market

Based on setting, the CDSS market is segmented into inpatient and ambulatory care settings.Inpatient settings accounted for the largest share of the CDSS market in 2021.



Inpatient settings have to capture and analyze large volumes of patient data, this results in the increasing adoption of integrated healthcare IT modules.



North America to dominate the Clinical decision support systems market in 2022

North America accounted for the largest share of the global clinical decision support systems market in 2021. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the noticeable investments in HCIT solutions, regulatory mandates that favor the implementation of CDSS, the presence of key market players in the region, and the rise in medication errors in the US and Canada.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as the presence of a large geriatric population, improved government regulations, the high burden of chronic diseases, and the growing focus of various market players on emerging Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the CDSS market in Asia.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (35%), and Tier 3 (20%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (17%), and Others (57%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (20%), Asia Pacific (30%), and RoW (10%)



Prominent players operating in the CDSS market are Cerner Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), Epic Systems (US), MEDITECH (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (UK), IBM Watson Health (US), Allscripts Healthcare LLC (US), athenahealth (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), EBSCO Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), RAMPMedical (Germany), The Medical Algorithms Company Limited (UK), Hera-MI (France), CureMD Healthcare (US), CareCloud, Inc (US), Visual DX (US), Stanson Health (US), First Databank, Inc (US), and Strata Decision Technology (US).



Research Coverage

• The report studies the Clinical decision support systems market based on component, delivery mode, product, model, interactivity level, application, setting, type, and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Clinical decision support systems market

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions





Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Clinical decision support systems market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

