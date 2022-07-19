Holy Cow! Announces Partnership with Small Victory Bakery

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY; OTC Pink: HCWFF; Frankfurt: Z34) (the “Company” or “Holy Cow”) is pleased to announce that Small Victory Bakery has commenced operation in our commissary kitchen. Small Victory Bakery has 3 retail outlets in the Greater Vancouver area serving freshly baked goods made in our commissary kitchen.





Paul Rivas, CEO of Holy Cow stated “We are extremely excited to be able to partner with Small Victory Bakery. Holy Cow continues to support local food entrepreneurs who are looking for guidance and support in developing and launching their new and existing ventures.”

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing, as well as its own Holy Cow! brand of in-house plant-based and 50/50 products.

