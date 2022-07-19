Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Should Record a CAGR of 29% from 2021-2027 and be Worth US$1.28 Bn by End of Forecast Period

London, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development of automobile sensors and cameras has emerged as a forerunner to enhanced vehicle safety. The growing number of road accidents across the world has led the automobile industry to develop next-generation driver-assistance systems that include rear and front-view cameras, collision sensors, and obstruction-sensing technologies. The automobile industry is thriving at the pretext of growing safety features in manual and automated cars. The aforementioned trends are expected to reflect in the growth of the global automative camera cleaning system market in the times to follow.

Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global automotive camera cleaning system market would exhibit a towering CAGR of 29% over the forecast term spanning 2021-2027. Furthermore, by 2027, a market value of US$1.28 Bn is foreseen to be pegged to the automated camera cleaning system market.

Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Visible Trends and Highlights

Advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) are expected to witness a rise in sales by 12-14% during the forecast period. This trend shall power the growth of the automotive camera cleaning system, generating growth ripples for the market players.





Amongst the various technologies used for cleaning automotive cameras, fixed nozzle technology is projected to capture the largest share in the market. This technology held a 53% share of the automotive camera cleaning system market in 2019.





Demand for Pressure-Control Cleaning Systems to Continue Soaring

Despite the apparent utility served by camera cleaning systems, their effectiveness can only be gauged by the level of customization and ease they offer to the customers. Therefore, self-adjusting cleaning systems with pressure-controls that regulate water usage are expected to garner greater demand in the times to follow. Furthermore, low water consumption also ensures that the end-use vehicle contributes towards the sustainability agenda of the automobile industry. Roechling Automotive launched its Advanced Active Cleaning System (AACS) that offers premium features such as targeted cleaning and pressure-control.

Europe and North America to Witness Lofted Sales

Safety regulations in the US have evolved to encompass several key specifications for the automotive industry. This has propelled demand within the automotive camera cleaning system market in North America. Besides, the wizardly appeal of the automotive industry in countries such as Germany and France has put Europe in a strong position for market expansion.

Some of the notable companies operating in the global automotive camera cleaning system market are Ficosa Internacional SA, MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC., and Continental AG.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Application Coverage Parking

Front Safety Monitoring

Interjection

Night Vision

Mirror

Central Monitoring System (CMS) Vehicle Coverage Passenger Vehicles (PV) Entry Mid-Size Premium/ Luxury

Commercial Vehicles (CV) Nozzle Coverage Fixed Type

Telescopic Type

Nano Type Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Continental AG

Denso Corporation

dlhBOWLES

Ficosa Internacional SA

KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG

MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC.

MS FOSTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Panasonic Corp.

Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA Report Highlights Key Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Sales Channel, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Roadmap, Economic Factor Analysis, Regional Pest Analysis, Regulatory Analysis, Parent Industry Key Trends

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market : Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections, 2018 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

1.3. Key Segment Analysis and Competitive Insights

1.4. Premium Insights



2. Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Outlook

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Market Dynamics & Key Trends

2.2.1. Driver

2.2.2. Restraint

2.2.3. Industry Challenges & Opportunities

2.4. Regulatory Scenario

2.5. Market Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Value Chain Analysis

2.4.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

2.6. Technology Roadmap

2.7. Impact Analysis

2.6.1. Covid-19 Analysis

2.6.2. BREXIT

2.6.3. Impact of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

2.6.4. Economic Factors

2.6.5. Parent Industry Trends



3. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Outlook, 2018 - 2027

3.1. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Value Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2027, Thousand Units, (US$ Mn)

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)

3.1.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Application, 2019 & 2027

3.1.2. Parking

3.1.3. Front Safety Monitoring

3.1.4. Injection camera

3.1.5. Night vision

3.1.6. Mirror Camera

3.1.7. CMS

3.1.8. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application

3.2. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Value Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2018 - 2027, Thousand Units, (US$ Mn)

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)

3.2.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Vehicle Type, 2019 & 2027

3.2.2. Mid-Size

3.2.3. Premium

3.2.4. Luxury

3.2.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Vehicle Type

3.3. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Value Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2018 - 2027, Thousand Units, (US$ Mn)

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)

3.3.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Sales Channel, 2019 & 2027

3.3.2. OEM

3.3.3. Aftermarket

3.3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Sales Channel

3.4. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Value Forecast, Nozzle Type, 2018 - 2027, Thousand Units, (US$ Mn)

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)

3.4.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Nozzle Type, 2019 & 2027

3.4.2. Fixed Nozzle

3.4.3. Telescopic Nozzle

3.4.4. Nano Nozzle

3.4.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Nozzle Type

3.5. Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Outlook, by Region, Thousand Units, (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2027

3.5.1. Key Highlights

3.5.1.1. Market Growth & Projections (Y-o-Y)

3.5.1.2. Base Point Share Analysis, By Region, 2019 & 2027

3.5.1.3. North America

3.5.1.4. Europe

3.5.1.5. Asia Pacific

3.5.1.6. Latin America

3.5.1.7. Middle East & Africa

3.5.2. Global Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

TOC Continued…!

