Parker Aerospace Selects S3 as Authorized Worldwide Distributor of Spares and MRO Services for UH-60 Blackhawk

Farnborough, UK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S3 AeroDefense and Parker Aerospace announced that they have entered into a new distribution agreement. Parker Aerospace has selected S3 Aerodefense to be an authorized worldwide distributor of spares and MRO services for the UH-60 Blackhawk.

“In the aerospace industry, the UH-60 Blackhawk is ubiquitous,” said S3 Founder and Senior Vice President of Operations, Jeff Wnuk. “Merging Parker's broad range of product lines with S3’s global market presence will provide worldwide operators with increased, value-added solutions for this iconic platform. Our service portfolio brings us one step closer to being a complete, nose-to-tail solution for the UH-60 Blackhawk. We are honored to partner with Parker Aerospace on this new distribution agreement.”

S3 AeroDefense, a leading provider of spares, services, and solutions for the global military aircraft industry, is rapidly adding UH-60 capabilities to its vast portfolio of services. The agreement with Parker Aerospace represents S3’s unrelenting dedication to providing OEM-quality levels of service and performance-proven products to UH-60 Blackhawk global operators.

Included in the distribution agreement are wheels and brakes, actuators, pumps, fuel valves, power units, and servo assemblies among a broad spectrum of other UH60 Blackhawk products and services designed and manufactured by Parker Aerospace. The agreement is valid for three years and covers key markets spanning the globe, including South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America.

About S3 AeroDefense:

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized Worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 has been focused on quality, innovation, and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 is the trusted solution provider to Customers and OEMs.

About Parker Aerospace:

Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture, and service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, and engine systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. Parker Aerospace's products are used on aircraft manufactured around the world, including commercial transports, military transports and fixed-wing aircraft, regional and business aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, missiles, and UAVs.