Global Automotive Outlook, 2022

9%, selling 9.9 million units.Despite the positive recovery trends in the global economy and vehicle sales, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has disrupted the automotive supply chain, raising the cost of auto components and raw materials from sanctions on Russia.This Growth Outlook study does a deep dive into regional sales of the global light vehicles market, key highlights of 2021, and the top trends driving the industry in 2022. It covers major automotive market segments encompassing shared mobility, powertrain, electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity and telematics, autonomous vehicles, and aftermarket segments. Several leading OEMs plan to shift to in-house chip production through strategic alliances with leading semiconductor manufacturers. Chip manufacturers are also actively expanding their production capacity to meet the surging demand in the automotive space. Technology companies are deepening their presence in the automotive industry by serving as future mobility enablers. Many are entering the EV space and plan to launch smart vehicles. Automotive OS, autonomous mobility-as-a-service, and purpose-built vehicles are forecast to gain prominence in 2022. Non-traditional automotive players, including Foxconn and Baidu, have entered the automotive space by showcasing electric, connected, and autonomous software capabilities through product offerings and innovative business models.Vehicles from mass-market OEMs will see increased adoption of connected services technologies, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice assistants in their vehicles, to boost revenue streams. Many automotive OEMs and technology companies also actively test the feasibility of Digital Twin and Metaverse technologies, especially in autonomous driving. Digital solutions are extending across the entire customer journey, including the aftermarket. Globally, online replacement parts and accessories sales are forecast to cross the $50 billion mark in 2022. The growing EV population will spur demand for niche services and EV parts replacement in the aftermarket. As for the shared mobility market, new mobility patterns will emerge as consumer attitudes change and demand services based on lifestyle choices.

