At 9.4% CAGR, Women's Lingerie Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 78.66 Billion by 2027 | Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Demand, Growth & Forecast Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Global Women’s Lingerie Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Brassiere, Knickers or Panties, Shapewear, Others); Material (Cotton, Silk, Satin, Nylon, Others); Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Specialized Stores, Online, Others), and Geography”, The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for the growth of women’s lingerie market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant players in the market and their key developments.





Women's Lingerie Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 35.17 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by US$ 78.66 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 186 No. Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type ; Material ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Women's Lingerie Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chnatelle Group, Hanky Panky aer among the major players operating in global women’s lingerie market. Production innovation is among the prominent strategy adopted by women’s lingerie market players in order to gain competitive edge.

Lingerie is the most beautiful, luxurious, and feminine apparel and is appreciated worldwide for its practicality and comfort. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for global women’s lingerie in the coming years followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing focus on women on the way they carry themselves has is the primary growth driver for the lingerie market. Thus the trend of fancy and fashionable lingerie among the female population is driving the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Along with this, the demand for comfortable and functional lingerie is growing among the customers, especially working females, thus encouraging manufacturers to innovate a new range of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, spandex, silk, and cotton for lingerie manufacturing. Consumers are more attracted to color, fabric, and style, which is encouraging the manufacturers to introduce trendy lingerie suitable for various activities. Lingerie designers are emphasizing on creating products with luxurious materials, embroidery, brighter hues, and lace which is expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.





Women’s lingerie is made up of different materials including cotton, silk, satin, nylon, and others. In 2018, the cotton segment led the global women’s lingerie whereas the others segment which includes spandex, rayon, bamboo is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Cotton lingerie is quite popular among ladies from the decades since it is quite comfortable, and cotton is a breathable material. While many fabrics are prepared completely of cotton, some other materials are blend with cotton other fibers, such as rayon and synthetic fibers, including polyester, and then prepare lingerie.

It can be used knitted or woven fabrics, or it can be blended with elastin to produce a stretcher thread for knitted fabrics and other apparel. Cotton can also be blended with linen to produce mixed fabrics for lingerie manufacturing with the benefits of both materials. Thus, practice of blending cotton with other materials to create blended fabrics for lingerie manufacturing is expected to drive the growth of cotton in women’s lingerie market.

Lingerie is a category of women’s intimate wear including undergarments such as brassiers, sleepwear, and lightweight robes. Growth of global e-commerce industry is driving the growth of women’s lingerie market. There is a noticeable growth of e-commerce platform in the current market scenario. Most of the prominent market players, including Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., PVH Corp, L Brands, and among others display sell their lingerie items in online platforms. Purchasing products online is always a convenient and reliable option, owing to the efficient worldwide distribution network, it gets delivered on the stipulated timeline.





Lingerie is a category of women's clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. The word ‘lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable. The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market. On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends. Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items. As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.

Based on type, the women’s lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear and others. In 2018, brassiere or bra held the largest market share. There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions. Manufacturers produce a huge variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes by using various kinds of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, nylon, and many others. Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman’s breasts, restrain breast movement during an activity such as exercise, minimize or enlarge the perceived breast size, overcome breast sagging, and others. Most bras are particularly designed to be form-fitting, to lift the breasts off the chest wall if they sag, and to restrain their movement. Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for moms to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women’s lingerie market.





Additionally, e-commerce helps in reducing costs for inventory management. It is quite easy to capture the global market with the help of e-retail channels and e-retailers. With the help of e-commerce sites, an organization can monitor the consumers' purchasing habits and interests, which provides an idea about multiple factors such as consumer demand and preference, current market scenario, and an objective for product innovation. Additionally, the e-commerce platform facilitates manufacturer to reduce the cost associated with storefront, reduce labor costs, and reduce advertising and promotion cost, which in turn helps in company’s overall cost management. The increasing number of population who prefer e-commerce sites than visiting offline stores, for purchasing products is an added advantage for the companies to generate revenue through e-commerce.

Based on distribution channel the global women’s lingerie market is segmented into mass merchandizers, specialized stores, online, others. In 2018, specialized stores segment led the global women’s lingerie market with a higher market share. Specialized shops, boutiques, and haberdashery come under specialized stores segment. Most of the customers approach these specialized stores for purchasing garments, including top wear, bottom wear, and lingerie. The main advantage of these specialized stores is that fashionable and customized products are available for the customers at affordable prices. The high speed of service extended hours of operation; one-stop shopping service is the key factor that is expected to propel the growth of the women’s lingerie market across specialized stores.

Fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable apparel products resulting into the innovation in lingerie fabrics. This factor is driving the growth of women’s lingerie market. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials used to make lingerie fabrics may hamper the market. Nonetheless, the innovative product offering by manufacturers to cater the consumer demand of fashionable lingerie is expected to provide new opportunities to the women’s lingerie market.





