MACGUYVERTECH AND AUTHENTIC HEROES COLLABORATE TO BRAND "AUTHENTIC NFTs"

Somerville, NJ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacguyverTech and Authentic Heroes (a subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GFTX) announced a collaboration today, embarking on a new line of Authentic NFTs known as "PhygiTwins."

PhygiTwins pairs physical items with digital items, using the patented Authentic Heroes re-animation process for musician and athlete driven NFTs. The first run of NFTs will be embedded into vinyl records and launched in time for the 2022 holiday season. Available in several brick-and-mortar stores, these embedded NFTs unlock with a QR code embedded into the vinyl.

"This is an industry first," said Authentic Heroes' Chris Giordano. "Pairing physical and digital items hasn't been done in this manner before. Whether it is taking fibers from an event-worn item and creating a limited-edition collectible clothing line, or taking a series of songs and creating a PhygiTwin pairing of a vinyl record and music NFT, these products will drive our value proposition in the NFT space.Vinyl is making an incredible comeback right now," he continued, "and that trend is expected to continue well into the future. https://www.imarcgroup.com/vinyl-record-market



Our joint venture with Maestro Entertainment and their 17,000 Master Recordings gives us a vast library of music to create vinyl records; this allows us to pair it with its corresponding NFT or "digital twin."

"We're really excited about this project," said MacguyverTech CEO Steve (Mac) McKeon. "Authentic Heroes has an absolutely brilliant vision of how old-school tech and blockchain tech can work together, and we're going to help make that vision become reality."

N.S.U.C. Entertainment Group also has a hand in the project. "Their team gives us outreach in legacy Hip-Hop and current A-list artists," said Giordano. "We're celebrating the roots and future of Hip-Hop through our PhygiTwin offerings, and they not only give us a highly competitive offering in the cluttered NFT space, but are also directly tied to our "Authentic Outreach" give-back to the community."

"We are truly excited to be working with the MacguyverTech team to marry our analog creations with digital properties," he concluded. "Their experience and passion is helping create something that's more than just a simple token or crypto property; the MacguyverTech team is helping us create exciting pieces of history that you can hang on your wall or wear to the concert or game."

www.globalfibertechnologies.com

www.authenticheroes.com

https://macguyvertech.com

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Global Fiber Technologies Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

chrisg@ecotek360.com

(732) 695-4389