Dermatology Biologics Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatology biologics market reached a value of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2021, and is likely to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.6% across the forecast period (2022-2032).



Biological agents are those that have been created using the byproducts of living things. Biologics have been used for various dermatological conditions with some good and some equivocal results. Many successful biologics have been utilized to treat a variety of dermatological diseases, including skin cancer.

The global burden of skin cancer has increased manifold in the last few years, primarily due to too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, there were approximately 150,000 new cases of melanoma of the skin in 2020 across the world. Skin cancer can be prevented by wearing clothes that can cover the arms and legs, wearing hats & sunglasses, and using a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23005

In order to cure cancer, such as melanoma, immunotherapy boosts the immune system of the patient. Immunotherapy with interleukin-2 stimulates the immune system to destroy melanoma cells and reduce tumor size wherever it develops in the body. The use of biologics can help in treating skin cancer due to the presence of key cytokines with pleiotropic effects on the immune system.

Millions of individuals across the world suffer from skin and subcutaneous illnesses, which significantly increases morbidity. For the treatment of many skin diseases, biologics are becoming more and more valuable, especially for patients who have not tolerated or responded to standard systemic therapy. Biological therapies engage with particular elements of the underlying immunological and inflammatory disease processes to deliver a focused approach to treatment.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/23005

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors held 54.4% market share by product in 2021.

By end user, hospital pharmacies benefitted from the large patient pool with the segment holding a market share of more than 44% in 2021.

North America accounted for 32.7% of the global market share in 2021, primarily due to the high prevalence of chronic psoriasis in the U.S.

Australia is the second-leading regional market and accounts for around 11% market share.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/23005

“Strong late-stage pipeline entities are expected to drive market growth over the coming years as this will lead to a rise in the number of product launches in the market,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players are being certified by regulatory authorities to expand their reach in the dermatology biologics market. This has a positive impact on market growth.

The European Commission (EC) authorized Merck's anti-PD-1 medication KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of stage IIB, IIC, and III melanoma.

In January 2022, Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its CIBINQO® (abrocitinib), which is an oral medication for the treatment of individuals with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

In December 2021, Novartis Cosentyx® gained approval from FDA for the treatment of children and adolescents with enthesitis-related arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.





Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23005

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dermatology biologics market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (interleukin inhibitors and tumor necrosis factor inhibitors) and end user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and C-commerce), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com