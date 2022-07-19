TELUS Health opens new mental health clinic in Montréal, offering much needed support to meet growing demand

English French

MONTREAL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to an alarmingly high number of individuals waiting for mental health support in Québec, TELUS Health announced the opening of its Mental Health Clinic in Montréal on 600 Boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest, now accepting new clients and offering appointments, individualized programming with trained and compassionate psychologists, counsellors and life coaches.



A little over a year ago, the list of people waiting for mental health services in Québec climbed to 20,000 individuals, and according to a May 2021 Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) report , half of Canadians wait up to one month for ongoing counselling services in the community, while one in 10 can wait more than four months.

“Regardless of the level of challenge a client is facing, our expert team will develop a care plan that is individualized, taking a whole-person approach to wellness,” said Sonya Lockyer, Vice-president, TELUS Health Care Centres and Pharmacy, TELUS Health. “We are committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based mental health and wellness services that are easily accessed by individuals living in Montréal and surrounding areas.”

Located in the heart of downtown Montréal, TELUS Health’s new mental health clinic features 3,700 sq. feet, seven consultation rooms and five registered psychologists, psychotherapists, and counsellors.

TELUS Health has five mental health clinics across Canada, offering sessions with therapists who practice leading and innovative treatment and counseling approaches with clients, including, but not limited to, Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), Dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based psychotherapy, and behavioral interventions. TELUS Health has a long-standing commitment to putting people first and recognizes that human connection can make a significant difference in someone’s mental-health journey.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a leader in digital health technology, providing virtual care, home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, benefits and pharmacy management, and personal emergency response services. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers, and citizens, to progress its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Through TELUS Health Care Centres, teams of renowned and passionate healthcare professionals deliver best-in-class patient-centric care to thousands of Canadian employers, professionals, and families in more than 15 medical clinics located across the country.

For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

