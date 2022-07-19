New Luxe Digital Study Finds Gucci Remains Most Popular Luxury Brand Online in 2022

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gucci remains the most popular luxury brand online in 2022, with 15.7% of the total search interest for luxury goods, according to a new study by Luxe Digital.

Dior and Chanel follow close behind, with 11.8% and 10.8% of the online search interest, respectively. Hermès, Valentino, and Balenciaga see their online popularity declining compared to last year.

This is the fifth year in a row that Luxe Digital, a magazine that covers the luxury industry's digital transformation, releases its ranking of the most popular luxury brands online. By analyzing over 3,000 data points from Google, website traffic, and social media reach, Luxe Digital publishes an annual report on the popularity of the most sought-after luxury brands. This report has proven to be a reliable indicator of future sales.

Of particular interest this year is the strong growth seen for Estée Lauder, gaining six points, while Burberry is losing two points, thus dropping from the top 15 list.

In 2022, most luxury brands dipped their toes in the metaverse and Web3. Gucci opened its own town on Roblox, Louis Vuitton offers NFTs to winners of its mobile game, and Prada gives out NFTs alongside physical purchases of monthly capsule collection drops. With crypto prices sharply down, it will be interesting to see how luxury brands adapt their digital strategy in the coming months.

Global luxury brands continue to experiment with ways to engage affluent consumers online—especially younger generations of luxury shoppers. Digital retail is on track to become the biggest sales channel by 2025, driving 30% of all personal luxury goods.

See the complete ranking: https://luxe.digital/business/digital-luxury-ranking/most-popular-luxury-brands/

Ranking methodology: Luxe Digital's luxury ranking aims to provide an insightful analysis of the most popular luxury brands online. The ranking starts with over 3,000 data points from Google Trends, SimilarWeb, RivalIQ, Deloitte, and Forbes to measure the search interest and social media reach of the best luxury brands online. Each brand receives a score based on its online popularity and is then ranked.

About Luxe Digital: Luxe Digital is a publication of reference for business leaders and affluent consumers. The magazine reports on the digital transformation of the luxury industry with smart and sophisticated stories. Luxe Digital's goal is to inspire and empower its readers with clarity and depth of understanding.

