Branches in West Long Branch Reopening Slated for this Fall

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Branches, a historic event venue located at 123 Monmouth Road in West Long Branch, New Jersey, announces its grand reopening will take place this fall. Branches has undergone a complete renovation inside and out and will start hosting weddings, showers, sweet 16 parties, social events, dinner parties and some holiday functions this fall. Squire's Pub, a local favorite with a long history in West Long Branch, is also making a return as part of the opening.



John Boden, Branches general manager, states, “The transformation that this venue has undergone is absolutely amazing. A beautiful inlaid dance floor in our ballroom, all new carpeting and hardwood floors, extensive decorative lighting with many decorative bars which add to the ambiance, as well as our stunning waterfall garden will make for the perfect venue for beautiful weddings, showers, social and dinner events and much more. We're very excited to bring this gem back to the Jersey Shore.”

Boden grew up in Manasquan, New Jersey, and is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and also has a sommelier certificate from the Sommelier Society of America. Boden was previously employed for 29 years as general manager and executive chef of the Columbus Citizens Foundation in New York City.

Jean-Paul Gabriel is the head chef and brings his extensive French culinary background and experience to the venue. Gabriel attended culinary school in Lyon, France, and his resume includes time at The Embassy Suites in New York City as well as Princeton University. Gabriel says, “I am thrilled to be working at Branches which is not far from my home, and I cannot wait to bring my style of French cuisine to the customers here. My goal is to create a 5-star gourmet experience with every detail nuanced so people will come back year after year.”

Branches was established originally in 2002 when it was taken over by four local investors who bought it when it was called Squire’s Court. The venue was a popular wedding and event destination for many years but faltered in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newly renovated venue will be a welcome addition to the local community.

To inquire for more information, visit their website at: https://branches-events.com/ or call 1-833-BRANCH-2. Like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram for progress photos and updates.

PR Contact: Kelly Ragan, Marketing Director

Email: kragan@advisorsmortgage.com

Ph: 732-292-3133 ext. 263

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f1136c5-3262-432b-a289-72547d1c6014