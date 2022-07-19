Roadpass Digital Introduces Roadpass University, Offering Comprehensive Courses Focused on Making RV Ownership and Maintenance Easy

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpass Digital, the company empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road, is introducing a new online resource for RV owners and enthusiasts: Roadpass University. Roadpass University houses a library of online courses led by RV experts across a variety of topics relevant to RV ownership, from brand-new RVers to seasoned, full-time road warriors.

"We know that getting into the RV lifestyle can be daunting, so empowering people to confidently venture out on the road is at the core of what we do," said Stephanie Puglisi, Vice President of Content at Roadpass Digital. "We're proud to introduce Roadpass University as the easiest way to learn what you need to know, so you can enjoy all that RVing has to offer."

Enrollment in Roadpass University is free. Courses are offered in two formats depending on the complexity of the subject matter: shorter bootcamps and longer in-depth courses. Courses include videos, PDFs, downloadable checklists, and quizzes. Topics range from RV shopping, an introduction to campgrounds and boondocking, RV organization tips, and an introduction to RV power, including solar 101. New courses are being added regularly to the Roadpass University website. Future topics will include trip planning, renting an RV, campground etiquette, and more.

Roadpass University courses are led by a team of instructors who are long-time experts in RVing and camping:

Rob Cochran, Head of Service at Roadpass Digital

Jason and Abby Epperson, founders of RV Miles and hosts of the popular YouTube channel and podcasts

Jonathan Longnecker, founder of Tiny Shiny Home

Stephanie Puglisi, Vice President of Content at Roadpass Digital, founder of RV Atlas, and author of three popular camping books

Roadpass Digital offers a portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers, and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's brands include Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadpass Digital, visit https://roadpass.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

