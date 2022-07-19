Goodside Health, DSHS Extend School-Based Testing Partnership

AUSTIN and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodside Health, a leading provider of school-based healthcare services in Texas, announced today that an extension of its statewide contract was executed. The Contract, which was issued as a Declaration Purchase, by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), provides K-12 COVID-19 testing to school systems across Texas in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency (TEA), as a part of the K-12 COVID-19 Testing Project.

The COVID-19 Testing Project is funded as part of the National Testing Action Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Goodside Health’s contract extension will continue through the 2022/23 school year and is available to public and private schools across Texas.

“Schools have become a valued and effective community hub for health services during the pandemic. Funding from the K-12 COVID-19 Testing Project and other programs are vital supports for the expanding responsibilities of district administration and school health officials,” said Kevin Pearce, Goodside Health President. “Elevating health and safety in schools is in our DNA, and our team is grateful for the opportunity to continue this important partnership with the state.”

As part of the program, Goodside Health provides a turnkey solution to its school partners which includes testing supplies, staffing to conduct the testing, and an intuitive proprietary technology process allowing for a quick and easy experience. Goodside Health handles all resulting for students and district employees as well as population-level results and reporting so district administration can remain focused on academics. This program can be rolled out within two business days.

Goodside Health is the nation’s leading provider of school telehealth and has also provided more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests through the COVID-19 Testing Project and additional initiatives since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eligible districts can contact Goodside Health for more information by emailing testing@goodsidehealth.com.

Goodside Health has been a trusted community partner since establishing its first Urgent Care for Kids clinic in Keller, TX, in 2011. Goodside Health also serves campus communities in more than 100 school districts, charter systems, and private schools in Texas through its SchoolMed program.

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to physical health, mental health, and telehealth services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our mission of closing gaps in children’s healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com.

State of Texas Disclaimer

This project is supported by the National Testing Action Program (NTAP) of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10B with 100 percent funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the HHS Coordination Hubs. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.