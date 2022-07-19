College Baseball and Basketball Coaches Descend on LakePoint Sports for the Audi Marietta Primetime Players Weekend, July 22-24

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, is partnering with Audi Marietta for the sold-out Audi Marietta Primetime Players Weekend, which will feature the best travel sports athletes in baseball, women's basketball and beach volleyball from around the country.

"We are excited to partner with Audi Marietta for our fifth of six sold-out Champions Weekends this year," said Greg Barckhoff, EVP of partnerships and marketing at LakePoint. "LakePoint Sports succeeds when we create win-win opportunities with our partners while elevating the guest experience through special promotions, giveaways and more. The Audi Marietta Primetime Players Weekend is a perfect example of the win-win opportunity."

As the title partner of the Primetime Players Weekend, Audi Marietta will display a lineup of vehicles, including the Audi e-tron, Q5, Q7 and Q8. Audi Marietta will also give away tickets to an upcoming Atlanta Braves game and provide exclusive vehicle offers to guests.

"We're proud to partner with LakePoint Sports for the Audi Marietta Primetime Players Weekend," said Masud Wiggins, general manager at Audi Marietta. "The weekend presents an opportunity for us to interact with and support local sports families while showcasing and introducing them to our product line."

Pro scouts and college baseball, basketball and beach volleyball coaches will be on campus throughout the weekend to evaluate the best athletes from around the country compete in their respective sports.

The LakePoint Sports Baseball Village will host dozens of pro scouts and college coaches who will be on campus to see elite prospects compete in Prep Baseball Report's (PBR) 17U National Championship. Over 140 of the nation's top 17U baseball teams will vie for the title of best in the country. All eyes will be on North Carolina native Walker Jenkins, a potential top 5 pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Top women's college basketball programs and their coaches will be in the 12-court Champions Center for the BCS Elite 32 Showcase. The Elite 32 is part of the NCAA's Women's Basketball Evaluation Period, which allows college coaches to travel and see players in person. Dozens of Power 5 conference schools, including the University of South Carolina, Stanford University and the University of Louisville, will have coaches present on campus for this three-day event as they watch the elite competition throughout the weekend.

The 10-court Beach Pavilion will host Rally Volleyball's Endless Summer. This AVP qualifying event will feature top players from the southeast as they look to impress college coaches.

The weekend's excitement features something for all guests, including music courtesy of DJ Jessica, partner promotions, food and beverage specials and a live broadcast from 680 the Fan, the best sports talk radio station in the southeast and the flagship station of the Atlanta Braves.

Fans, scouts, coaches, and media, who cannot make it to campus, can catch all the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight, the best in sports technology. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus, with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across all eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven cameras per field), and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

"We continue to see excitement every weekend on campus, and especially during our Champions Weekends," said David Pate, director of marketing at LakePoint Sports. "Guests on campus will be treated to a weekend of elite athletic competition and events while enjoying live music, first-in-class food and beverage and engaging partner promotions each day. We expect this Champions Weekend to be the highlight of July at LakePoint Sports."

