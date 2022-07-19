EnsembleIQ Strengthens Content Team, Promotes Jamie Goodman to Editor-in-Chief, RIS News, Lisa Johnston to Editor-in-Chief, Consumer Goods Technology

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of actionable intelligence in the retail, retail technology and consumer goods marketplace, is strengthening its content team. Jamie Goodman has been promoted to Editor-in-Chief, RIS News and Lisa Johnston has been promoted to Editor-in-Chief, Consumer Goods Technology . In these positions, Goodman and Johnston will oversee editorial operations to grow content offerings for consumer goods and retail information technology leaders.



Goodman and Johnson will both report to Albert Guffanti, Vice President, Group Publisher, Consumer Goods Technology and RIS News. Guffanti said, “Recent growth and innovation in consumer goods and retail technology have increased audience demand for high-quality insights and connections. To address this industry need, we have created these two new leadership roles. Jamie and Lisa are highly experienced subject matter experts who have strong connections with the community. I look forward to working with them in these roles as we create new content offerings for our consumer goods and retail information technology leader audiences.”

Goodman has been reporting on retail technology and retail trends for nearly more than a decade. She leverages her multi-channel content creation skills, and passion for the industry, to provide the RIS News audience with keen observations of retail trends, woven into concise distillations of actionable information. She joined Consumer Goods Technology and RIS News as managing editor in 2015 and was promoted to senior editor in 2020. Goodman most recently developed The Frontline , a bi-monthly text newsletter conveniently delivering top retail industry insights via smartphone. Previously, she was the Managing Editor and Web Director for PL Buyer magazine. She also covered retail, consumer goods, private label and luxury real estate for several B2B and consumer outlets.

Johnston has been covering the technology, retail and consumer goods industries for business and consumer audiences for more than 20 years. She joined Consumer Goods Technology and RIS News as managing editor in 2020 and has played a leading role in executing the strategic vision of bridging the Consumer Goods Technology and RIS News communities. In May 2021, Johnston was promoted to Senior Editor of Consumer Goods Technology. Johnston also played a key leadership role in the CGT / RIS Executive Council and most recently collaborated with the content team to launch the award-winning Consumer Goods Technology / RIS News Tech Transformation video and podcast series. Prior, Johnston was the Strategic Content Manager of Sourcing Journal and Rivet and had a long career at TWICE. In addition to moderating panels at technology trade shows, Johnston has served as a judge for the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

To learn more about RIS News, visit https://risnews.com and to learn more about Consumer Goods Technology, visit https://consumergoods.com . Reach Goodman at jgoodman@ensembleiq.com and Johnston at ljohnston@ensembleiq.com .

