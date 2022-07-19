Copperstate Farms Appoints Fife Symington as CEO

PHOENIX, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator, today announced Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. As co-founder and managing director, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position.



“I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms enters a new chapter in its six-year history,” said Fife Symington, CEO.

In addition, Scott Barker, co-founder and managing director, has been named Executive Chairman.

Copperstate Farms has increased production capacity and product innovation across multiple categories. Company highlights in the first half of 2022, include:

Tim Nolan named Vice President of Operations, bringing over 15 years of direct industry experience at large-scale cultivation facilities throughout North America.

Diversified product portfolio with the market launch of Jukebox and expansion of the Good Things Coming line.

Completely refreshed and revitalized offering of cultivars.

Continued acceleration toward quality production with improved potency and yield.

On track for a 40 percent increase in production in 2022.



Beyond these successes, refined cultivation and harvest practices have allowed Copperstate Farms to maximize its contributions in the concentrates category. The Company plans to expand its product portfolio with a focus on true-to-strain solventless extracts and live rosin products.

According to BDS Analytics, retail consumer appeal is driving the market share of concentrates. The category is forecasted to generate $8 billion in 2022 and nearly match flower sales.

Copperstate Farms remains the top cannabis wholesaler in Arizona and has grown its team to over 700 employees. The Company manages a 40-acre glass greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona and five Sol Flower dispensary retail locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, on behalf of licensed entity Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc. (License #00000019DCGM00234427 and #00000015ESEM68131310).

Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, with locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun City retail operation includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local workers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

