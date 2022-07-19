Kia’s First-Ever Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Set to Arrive at Dealerships this Fall

English French

Adding to the recently launched gasoline-powered and hybrid models, Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is set to arrive in Fall 2022



PHEV variant offers up to 55 kilometers of all-electric range

Canadian MSRP starting from $44,995



TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, Kia Canada announced the complete redesign of one of the brand’s most popular models, the 2023 Sportage. This fifth-generation model is sportier, more dynamic, more connected and more innovative than ever before. From bold lines on the exterior, to the sleek and high-tech interior and the absolute latest in safety and convenience features, the Sportage will undoubtedly continue to be a class-leading SUV that Canadians will be proud to own. The fully gasoline-powered model landed in Canada in the Spring, followed by the first-ever Sportage Hybrid option in early Summer and the first-ever Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) is expected to arrive this fall. Supporting the company’s Plan S strategy, this brand new model adds another electrified option to Kia’s SUV lineup following the introduction of the Sorento PHEV in 2021.



“Offering a plug-in hybrid option in one of our brand’s most popular models is a true turning point for our electrified future,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “The Sportage PHEV is uncompromising in providing Canadians leading design, safety, convenience and remarkable fuel-savings.”

The most powerful Sportage in the lineup, the PHEV features a 1.6L turbo plug-in hybrid engine, with 6-speed automatic transmission and standard shift-by-wire, producing a combined output of 261 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft of torque. The vehicle hosts a 66.9 kW permanent magnetic electric motor and 13.8kWh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 55 kilometers of all-electric range and remarkable fuel economy of 6.7L/100km combined (2.8Le/100km).

The 2023 Sportage PHEV will be available in two trim options, with a starting MSRP of $44,995:

EX Premium AWD $44,995 MSRP

SX AWD $48,395 MSRP

To read the full press release about the all-new 2023 Kia Sportage, click here.

For more information about the Sportage PHEV, click here.



About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 175 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Please contact Saul Lewis or Jennifer Szmilko for more information.

Saul Lewis

Strategic Objectives

slewis@strategicobjectives.com



Jennifer Szmilko

PR & Communications Manager

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ff96868-8964-47c7-9052-5593982734b3