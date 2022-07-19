Asimily Wins 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for Innovation in IoT Security and Risk Remediation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading risk management platform for IoT devices and web-connected equipment, today announced that the Asimily platform has won a 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World , which focuses on the industries and verticals where IoT is powering disruption and opportunity.



Purpose-built IoT security is critical for modern healthcare organizations that utilize an ever-expanding array of web-connected devices and equipment across medical, pharmaceutical, and laboratory settings. Unlike traditional IoT endpoint and server infrastructure, IoT devices used by health systems have unique behaviors that leave generalized cybersecurity solutions unable to discern real risks from false threats. Securing these IoT deployments requires the capabilities to correctly identify, prioritize, and remediate all vulnerabilities that present actual risk.

Asimily’s holistic platform provides complete visibility and vulnerability recognition to reduce risk and make healthcare organizations’ IoT security initiatives more time- and cost-efficient. The platform fully simulates attack paths to identify the potential of a device becoming compromised, and it assigns a comprehensive risk score to each of an organization’s individual medical IoT assets. By enabling customers to focus on vulnerabilities that require urgent attention, Asimily delivers increased device uptime and comprehensive security that is continually aligned with industry best practices and regulatory compliance requirements.

With the healthcare industry rapidly adopting medical IoT devices and connected equipment— and with risk mitigation rising as a priority—Asimily has seen accelerating demand for its differentiated solution. Now securing more than 20 million medical IoT devices, the Asimily platform analyzes more than 1000 terabytes of data daily to mitigate risk and protect devices. The IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award adds to Asimily’s industry recognition, joining the seven other major cybersecurity awards that Asimily’s solution has collected in the first half of 2022 alone.

“As healthcare organizations increasingly harness the many benefits of web-connected devices and equipment, the complex challenges of securing these unique ecosystems only become more apparent,” said Kelly Kuebelbeck, Senior Director, Marketing, Asimily. “With the Asimily platform, we’re proud to provide a solution built specifically for these ecosystems that customers trust for risk mitigation, for enabling regulatory compliance, and for preserving device uptime. It’s an honor to receive the IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award.”

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Asimily for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution. “It is my pleasure to recognize the Asimily risk management platform, an innovative solution that earned Asimily the 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” said Moe Nagle, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World. “I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Asimily in the future.”

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for medical, diagnostic, life sciences, and pharmaceutical companies in the healthcare industry. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across a healthcare organization, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors healthcare organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure medical, laboratory, IoT/OT, and IT equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe.

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.



Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

