European Facility Management Growth Opportunities

The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of Europe, and suppliers need innovation and new value propositions to avoid the cost trap. The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the European FM market fights to get back on a growth curve. The market returned to growth in 2021 but will not return to the 2019 levels until 2022.This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid-, and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. It also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026. It analyzes the competition and workplace future, customer segments, service trends, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook by country, namely the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the Rest of Europe (RoE).Organic growth is hard to find in such a big and mature industry. Therefore, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market during the next 6 years. Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on building digitalization, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. The need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations will increase.

