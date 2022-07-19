Preannouncement regarding Harvia’s second quarter of 2022 financial performance: Advanced demand faded away - revenue and profitability below record high Q2/2021

English Finnish

Stock Exchange Release | 19 July 2022

Harvia Plc, Insider information, 19 July 2022, at 5:30 p.m. EEST





The Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted Harvia directly and indirectly. The direct impact is on Russia, Ukraine and the related markets. The indirect impact is visible in the higher raw material prices, inflation and reduced consumer confidence. This has lowered the demand for entry level saunas and sauna heaters in Central Europe. Sauna sales remained stable for premium products as well as for sauna heaters and components suited for professional customers. The advanced demand we experienced in the past due to the COVID-19-related home improvement boom has faded away.

In the second quarter of 2022, Harvia’s revenue and profitability decreased compared to the record high second quarter of 2021. On top of the Russia impact, the main reason for the unfavorable development is declining sales in Central Europe. The sales mix was substantially skewed towards lower profitability products groups. Slower rotation of Russian related trade receivables resulted in increased provisions for possible future write downs of the trade receivables in Russia.

Simultaneously, the awareness, popularity and usage of saunas has increased in multiple markets. Harvia’s management estimates that the company has continued to increase its market share in all markets, and the demand for the company’s products remains solid, especially for the premium professional offering. While the period of advanced demand appears to have ended, the penetration of sauna and spa products continues to increase. In addition, the demand for replacement products is expected to remain stable. The company’s management estimates that the current market situation will not affect the long-term growth expectations of the sauna and spa market or Harvia’s long-term targets.

Harvia’s key figures in the second quarter of 2022 according to preliminary calculations (unaudited):

Q2/2022

Revenue declined by 2% to approximately EUR 46.0 million (46.8).

Organic revenue declined by 9%.

Operating result declined to approximately EUR 8.7 million (12.9).

Adjusted operating result declined to approximately EUR 8.8 million (13.2).

H1/2022

Revenue grew by 12% to approximately EUR 96.8 million (86.5).

Organic revenue growth in the period was 3%.

Operating result declined to approximately EUR 20.8 million (23.9).

Adjusted operating result declined to approximately EUR 20.9 million (24.4).

Harvia will publish its half-year financial report on 11 August 2022. Due to the silent period, Harvia will not give any further comments on its result before publishing the half year report. Harvia will hold a webcast conference on the day of the results release. The participants have the opportunity to ask questions during that webcast.





For further information, please contact:

CEO Tapio Pajuharju, tel. +358 50 577 4200

CFO Ari Vesterinen, tel. +358 40 505 0440





About Harvia

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.