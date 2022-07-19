Working Metrics and Results for America Partner to Expand Use of Data to Drive Job Quality

MCLEAN, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two leaders in the field of data and job quality analytics are teaming up on a new project to improve jobs for workers and grow the economy more equitably. Working Metrics, an innovative platform for measuring job quality, and Results for America (RFA), a leading public policy advisory organization, have launched a pilot project among a cohort of state and local workforce agencies to use data and evidence to drive job quality and equity.

This project is designed to enable companies and workforce agencies to improve job quality and equity by incorporating workforce metrics as a key part of their internal human resources and external programming, procurement, and grantmaking processes. Results from the pilot will be used to identify strategies to improve job quality and cultivate more inclusive organizational cultures. "A fundamental tenet of the partnership is that it is impossible, even for well-intentioned job creators, to achieve the desired workforce outcomes without clear and objective measures," said Larry Schlang, Founder & CEO of Working Metrics.

Labor gaps remain persistent across the country, despite the post-pandemic recovery. The "Great Resignation" has highlighted the need for employers in all sectors to take job quality seriously. Research shows that employers who focus on driving job quality with robust measurement and evidence-based practices will enjoy the competitive advantage of attracting and retaining the very best talent.

"We believe that all jobs can be high-quality jobs," said Celeste Richie, Vice President of Workforce for RFA. "Measuring and tracking job quality data, disaggregated by demographic groups, is a crucial step for governments and employers in making progress towards this goal, and Working Metrics provides easy access to this important data."

Developed in partnership with The Aspen Institute, the Working Metrics platform aggregates measures in key areas that drive job quality and equity, including wages, advancement opportunities, and working conditions that promote wellness and a sense of purpose, to assist organizations in measuring, scoring, and benchmarking their performance.

This collaboration has already shown its benefits in a number of recent state and regional projects in Colorado, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania where Working Metrics will continue to have a central role in boosting job quality. Dillon Moore, Director of Policy at Partner4Work, the Workforce agency for the Pittsburgh area, said that "Partner4Work is committed to investing in workforce development programs that connect job seekers to high-quality jobs that meet their individual employment needs. We're excited about the opportunity to explore new tools, such as Working Metrics, that can help agencies and companies more easily measure the different components of a quality job, including wages, benefits, health insurance, diversity and equity, and other criteria. We look forward to continuing to partner with Results for America and Working Metrics on this pilot initiative."

This partnership is supported through a grant provided to Results for America from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The project's findings identified under this grant do not necessarily reflect positions or policies of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

To learn more about this partnership, contact:

Celeste Richie, Vice President, Results for America

Larry Schlang, CEO, Working Metrics

About Working Metrics

Working Metrics is a workforce analytics company, developing tools for companies to measure, benchmark, analyze and score their job quality performance in comparison to their industry and regional peers. Using Working Metrics' tools, public and private procurement organizations, investors and lenders can assess the job quality of prospective and current business partners to predict vendor reliability, investment growth and credit worthiness. Working Metrics partners with leading businesses, government agencies and nonprofits including The Aspen Institute, Results for America, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and continues to cement its role as a thought leader in the increasingly vital and relevant discussion of job quality measures across all sectors of the U.S. workforce.

About RFA

Results for America is helping decision-makers at all levels of government harness evidence and data to make progress on our greatest challenges. By making investing in what works the "new normal," RFA helps policymakers start by seeking the best evidence and data available, then using what they find to get better results. In the fall of 2019, RFA launched a State and Local Workforce Fellowship to help data- and evidence-driven state and local government leaders make tangible progress in improving employment outcomes for residents.

END

###

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment