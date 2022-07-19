New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital CX Investments Driven by the Quadruple Aim in Healthcare, Global, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293628/?utm_source=GNW

Contact centers were busy far beyond capacity, driving organizations of all sizes to accelerate investments in self-service channels and the cloud.



The great resignation forced providers to invest in improving the employee experience. This study uses an integrated 360-degree research methodology to provide insights from end-user organizations, healthcare experts and IT analysts.Frost & Sullivan surveyed decision-makers in the healthcare industry to discover investment plans over the next year. Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a significant impact on customer experience (CX). Key insights from the survey revealed: - Traditional pain points for contact centers (such as being seen as cost centers or operating as silos) faded away in importance as healthcare facilities were forced to change to deal with the exponential growth in communications with patients. - Providers are evaluating the optimal balance of work-at-home (WAHA), hybrid, and on-site workers. Key considerations include ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of network operations; training agents/supervisors on new applications; and persuading customers to use new interaction channels. - Healthcare organizations are moving to the cloud to benefit from new technology, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs. - Providers are improving employee retention by providing flexible work locations/remote work options, creating a fun environment/corporate culture, empowering employees with solutions that allow them to make their own/better decisions, implementing a career growth strategy, and improving employee training & development programs. - Respondents included IT decision-makers from hospitals, clinics, medical practices, health systems, health services, residential nursing, and physical therapy organizations. It explores their plans to improve CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic. A top priority is improving the employee experience. Channels covered: voice, email/web form, social media messaging apps, social media apps, mobile apps, SMS, Chat with live agents, virtual agents, video chat, video teller/kiosk, and IVR.Technologies covered: conversational AI & virtual assistants/bots, quality monitoring, collaboration tools, performance management, flexible APIs/CPaaS, eLearning for agents, proactive customer care, gamification, and augmented reality.This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each industry seeks in delivering excellent CX and healthcare organizations to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.

Author: Alpa Shah

