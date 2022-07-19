U.S. Department of Defense Awards Valiant $215M Task Order to Provide Language Services for DLITE II AFRICOM

HERNDON, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) has awarded the company a $215 million task order under the Department of Defense Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise II (DLITE II). Under this task order, Valiant will provide essential interpretation, translation, transcription, and other linguist services for the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of operation.



“Valiant has a distinguished history of providing critical language solutions to the U.S. Armed Forces. We’re proud to continue that legacy in support of our men and women in uniform across Africa and worldwide,” Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “This award aligns with our strategy to focus on our core markets and further expand our geographic footprint, positioning Valiant for continued growth.”

Under the DLITE II AFRICOM contract, Valiant will deliver language and cultural services in support of operations that help strengthen the defense capabilities of African states and regional organizations, and support military operations that deter and defeat transnational threats. In addition to AFRICOM, Valiant is also the primary provider of linguist support to the U.S. Department of Defense across the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) areas of operation.

“Our proven ability to deliver language services in some of the toughest environments on the planet has enabled Valiant to become a top-tier leader in the language services market,” said Pete Capwell, General Manager of Valiant’s Mission Support business unit. “We are proud to continue providing the solutions that enable our customers to focus on protecting and defending the national security interests of the United States, at home and abroad.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com , and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

