Grip Security Named 2022 Emerging Vendor by CRN®

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security, the cybersecurity industry’s leading SaaS security control plane solution provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Grip Security to its 2022 Emerging Vendors You Need to Know list in the Security category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising, channel-focused technology vendors that help deliver innovative, cutting-edge solutions for business and opportunity for solution providers.



“We are proud to be recognized by CRN for having one of the most technologically advanced solutions on the market and our commitment to working with channel partners,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder of Grip Security. “We have a unique security solution for the channel because it is easy to explain, installs in minutes and does not require a team of certified experts to deploy and maintain.”

Grip Security, the YL Ventures and Intel Capital VC-backed pioneer in SaaS Security, created the industry’s first SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) solution to unify control points, telemetry, analytics and operations so companies can modernize their security architecture to secure business-led IT. With automation at its core, the SSCP solution coordinates and automates security processes and allows security teams to scale, reduce workload and enforce risk management policies across multiple security systems. Grip Security provides an end-to-end platform that identifies incidents, provides remediation options and automates the implementation—from alert to security outcome.

The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors are bringing a fresh approach to solving the technology challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list is featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Grip Security

Grip helps companies modernize their security architecture and adapt to how SaaS is acquired today. Its SaaS Security Control Plane solution helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate compliance and risk management for all SaaS regardless of the device. Grip unifies control points, telemetry, analytics and operations so companies can embrace a business-led IT strategy safely and securely. Its purpose-built platform leverages existing infrastructure and is designed to simplify SaaS security operations with built-in, out-of-the-box automation that makes this possible.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

