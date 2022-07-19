New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European and North American Agency Sales Model in PV Retail Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293631/?utm_source=GNW

This study discusses potential trends and implications and examines the North American and European regulatory landscape. The base year is 2021, and cost impact/spending analysis is done for key stakeholders in the agency sales model. In addition, the study examines customers’ online journeys, the agency model’s impact on each retail activity, and the stance of key OEMs regarding agency sales model implementation.Growth opportunities for the agency sales model are investigated, and Frost & Sullivan offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.In brief, the key areas covered in the study are:

•Change in the role of dealerships and OEMs in the retail value chain with the emergence of the agency sales model.

•The cost impact on dealers and OEMs at various levels of agency sales model implementation.

•Scope of the emergence of new business models alongside the growth of agency sales.

•The current stance of key OEMs about the agency sales model adoption.

Author: Jagadeesh Chandran

