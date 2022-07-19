Only Available at Tanner: Secure-Bolt Plus Concrete Screw Anchors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanner is pleased to announce the product launch of a new tamper-resistant concrete screw anchor. The Secure-Bolt Plus with Tanner Guard+ coating is a one-piece, heat-treated heavy-duty screw anchor.

The Secure-Bolt Plus is available in two head styles: Button Head with Serrations and Flat Head Countersunk. Two standard diameters are available, 3/8" and 1/2", and two lengths, 3" and 4".

The advantages of the Secure-Bolt Plus concrete screw anchors are both practical and economical. The specially designed serrated threads cut into the sides of the hole and create a mechanical interlock between concrete and threads. The serrations under the button head screw will grip the fixture, adding vibration resistance. Secure-Bolt Plus is the choice when specifications call for medium and heavy-duty loads. The Torx® equivalent 6-Lobe tamper-resistant drive limits tampering and theft. Tanner Guard+ offers multiple coating protection composed of a layer of zinc plating and two layers of epoxy organic coating exceeding 700 hours before any red corrosion appears.

Features of Secure-Bolt Plus Concrete Screw Anchor

Solid One Piece Assembly that is Quick and Easy to Install

Multi-layer Corrosion Resistant Comprised of Zinc Plating & 2 Layers of Organic Epoxy Coating

Prevent Theft & Vandalism in Volatile Environments, including Detention Facilities, High Traffic Public Areas, and more

Tamper-Resistant Security Drive, 6-Lobe Torx® Equivalent

When working with tough base materials such as concrete, block, brick, or stone and theft, tampering or corrosion is a concern, our new Secure-Bolt Plus should be your choice.

For more information or to order, visit us at https://www.tannerbolt.com/security-products/security-anchors/secure-bolt-plus-concrete-screw-anchors

Tanner Bolt & Nut Inc., established in 1979, is a nationwide distributor of premium industrial and security fasteners, code-compliant anchors, safety products, and power tool accessories. For over 40 years, Tanner's knowledgeable sales and support staff has committed to a customer-first approach, delivering innovative quality products. Tanner partners with over 50 well-known quality brands that provide our customers with industry-leading experience, innovation, and quality control.

Media and Sales Contact:

Tanner Bolt & Nut Inc.

Eddie Burlem

718 434-4500, eburlem@tannerbolt.com

Related Images











Image 1: Secure-Bolt Plus Concrete Screw Anchors





Secure-Bolt Plus Concrete Screw Anchors









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment