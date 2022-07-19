Onovative Partners with Claritas to Integrate P$YCLE® Premier Segmentation Data into the Core iQ Platform Designed for Financial Marketers

Cincinnati, OH, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onovative, an automated marketing technology software provider, announced a partnership today with Claritas to integrate P$YCLE Premier segmentation data into their Core iQ platform.

Onovative’s automated marketing software, Core iQ, enables banks and credit unions to segment account holders, communicate effectively based on their current and next best product, and consolidate multiple marketing functions in one user-friendly platform. By strategically combining marketing automation and a customer relationship management (CRM) system with a communications platform, Onovative gives financial institutions a strategic and affordable way to connect with account holders in the markets they serve.

Claritas P$YCLE Premier is a household segmentation system developed specifically for financial marketers that groups consumers into segments based on income producing assets and a wide variety of financial and investment behaviors. With the Claritas P$YCLE Premier integration into Core iQ, banks and credit unions nationwide will be able to append the P$YCLE Premier segment data directly to each of their account holders. This data allows bank and credit union marketers to build specific audiences and develop strategic marketing campaigns based on lifecycle stages, targeted financial behaviors and product propensities.

"All of our customers face stiff competition to acquire and retain their account holders, and even though we tout that their own data is a powerful--even vital--asset in this battle, we also acknowledge that no financial institution knows everything about any consumer,” says Tom Settle, President of Onovative. “The ability to enhance those records with insights as powerful as P$YCLE Premier segmentation will further empower our institutions to target and shape their outbound communications."

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Onovative. Anytime there’s an opportunity to provide an affordable, and effective tool for banks and credit unions to build and implement strategic marketing efforts to grow their revenue, it’s a win,” says Jeff Stevens, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Claritas. “As a data-driven marketing organization who works with hundreds of financial services institutions, from local to national in size, it’s critical that they have access to the most current financial insights on current customers and future prospects, to drive successful campaigns. Through this partnership, Onovative is providing that through their robust Core iQ platform that features our industry-leading P$YCLE Premier segmentation, built specifically for the financial services industry.”

Access to P$YCLE Premier data is available to all current and future Core iQ customers who opt in for this integration beginning July 25, 2022.

To request a demonstration, contact Onovative at onovative.com.

About Onovative

Onovative, an automated marketing and communication software provider, put controls back in the hands of financial marketers. Onovative’s affordable marketing software for planning, automation and execution empowers banks and credit unions to manage data for strategizing throughout the consumer lifecycle and engaging with consumers through multiple channels. With software that integrates directly with existing core banking systems, Onovative helps financial institutions drive results by bolstering growth with their current account holders and within their markets. For more information, visit onovative.com .

About Claritas

For nearly 50 years, Claritas’ unparalleled knowledge of the American consumer has yielded the most adopted segmentation in the industry, helping marketers identify their best customers. Through key acquisitions, the company has transformed into a marketing leader, now offering a single-source suite of solutions that give marketers the ability to identify their ideal audiences, deliver multichannel marketing engagements with precision and leverage measurement tools to optimize their media spend across online and offline channels and thus drive better marketing ROI. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set of over 255 million consumers across over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. More information can be found by visiting www.claritas.com.