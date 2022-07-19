PeaTos®, The Leading Salty Snack Challenger Taking on Frito Lays’ Cheetos and Funyuns, Expands Distribution into Sam’s Club Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Today, PeaTos announced that its fast-paced retail growth continues as the snack brand expands distribution into Sam’s Club warehouse locations in Hawaii. Beginning in July, Sam’s Club shoppers throughout Hawaii can now purchase PeaTos Classic Crunchy Onion Rings. The announcement follows PeaTos’ Q2 launch into more than 1000 CVS Health and H-E-B store locations.

“PeaTos is revolutionizing the snacking category by incorporating better-for-you nutrition and plant-based nutrition into the same classic fun, tasty promise of snacks that America grew up on, but without sacrificing flavor or crunch,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “Consistently, moms tell us that they appreciate that PeaTos Classic Crunchy Onion Rings not only tastes better than Funyuns, but that we only use 100% plant-based ingredients that offer nutritional benefits, without any artificial ingredients. We are thrilled that PeaTos’ store performance in Hawaii to date has been incredible with a 43 percent sell-through in the first week, which has wildly exceeded our forecast. We see a huge opportunity to expand with Sam’s Club.”

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and now with no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

PeaTos caught the attention of VegNews editors which gave it its “Best of” award at Expo West, the world’s largest trade show for natural living. “Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos,” said associate editor Jocelyn Martinez. “It’s our latest obsession!”

Four Amazing 100% Plant-Based Flavors, Two Crunchy Varieties

The PeaTos line includes four amazing flavors in two familiar forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heats meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, craveable mix of tomato and cheese flavors. Try PeaTos in a choice of curls or rings and in single-serve, bulk, and variety multipacks.

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, which debuted in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 7000 retail outlets including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-Band online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter and Facebook.