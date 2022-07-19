Paubox Announces New Version of HIPAA Compliant Email Marketing Solution for Healthcare Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox today announced an enhanced version of its HIPAA compliant email marketing solution for healthcare providers. Called Paubox Marketing, the solution ensures that protected health information (PHI) contained in contact data is stored and transmitted securely, enabling healthcare providers to easily send personalized marketing emails that are HIPAA compliant. The new version will feature an enhanced email builder, richer email performance data, and additional drip campaign features.

Up until now, healthcare companies could only send generic email marketing messages that were not targeted to the recipient, because it was not possible to easily personalize emails with patient information without violating HIPAA regulations. According to Paubox research, only 24% of healthcare providers leverage email in their marketing campaigns.

“Personalization is the key to effective email marketing,” said Hoala Greevy, founder and CEO of Paubox. “Among many similar studies, McKinsey and Company found that organizations using personalized marketing generate 40% more revenue than those that don’t. Now, for the first time, Paubox Marketing enables digital marketers in healthcare to take advantage of that trend.”

With these personalized messages, Paubox Marketing enables healthcare providers to increase patient engagement on topics like new treatment plans for chronic conditions, annual vaccine reminders, and recommendations for new or additional services. As evidence of that engagement, Paubox Marketing customers have consistently reported email open rates of 70% or higher, far exceeding industry standards.

The Paubox Marketing solution enables healthcare businesses to:

*Use audience segmentation to tailor email marketing messages to specific patients

*Securely auto-populate personalized fields containing PHI like “medical condition” or “prescribed medication”

*Create automated email marketing campaigns

*Track results of emails and campaigns in the solution’s dashboard or in the customer’s dashboard via an API

Greevy added, “It is essential to keep PHI safe, and with our Paubox Marketing solution, healthcare digital marketers can be assured their personalized email campaigns are secure, giving them a powerful channel through which to improve communication, engage patients more effectively, and ultimately, grow their practices.”

Paubox Marketing is HITRUST CSF certified in adherence to the most rigorous standards of HIPAA compliance, and a business associate agreement (BAA) is included for every customer.

This latest release of Paubox Marketing will be available in October.

To learn more about email marketing and HIPAA compliance, sign up for the webinar “Email marketing & HIPAA compliance: Can the two be compatible?” on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET.

