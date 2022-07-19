Global Structural Adhesives Market Stands At A Value Of US$ 14.74 Billion In 2022 And Is Estimated To Bring In Revenue Of US$ 28.2 Billion By 2032; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global Structural adhesives market would be valued at US$ 14.74 Bn in 2022 and go for a good CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2032.



The market for structural adhesives is anticipated to witness steady growth over the coming years as the scope of application for structural adhesives increases across various industry verticals. Structural adhesives have gained popularity owing to their characteristic properties of high load-bearing capacity, high strength, faster curing time, etc.

Structural adhesives are also preferably used in the automotive industry due to their characteristic qualities. Automotive structural adhesives are anticipated to be highly preferred in the manufacturing of electric vehicles which are gaining popularity across the world.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=470

The global structural adhesives market analysis is done on the basis of substrate, product type, resin type, application, and region. Depending on substrate, the market is divided into metal, wood, composite, plastic, and others. On the basis of product type, it is fragmented into solvent-based, water-based, and others. Depending on resin type, it is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, cyanoacrylate, and others.

The applications covered in the study include automotive, building & construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, energy, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America holds 28.3% of the structural adhesives market and the status quo is expected to be the same even going forward.

The market for structural adhesives in Europe stands at a valuation of US$ 4.65 billion and accounts for a significant market share of 31.6% in the global marketplace.

Polyurethane (PU) structural adhesives account for nearly 20% of the structural adhesives market.

The global structural adhesives market is expected to witness 2X growth between 2022 and 2032.

“The structural adhesives market has been negatively impacted due to the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its dependence on automotive, aerospace, energy, and other sectors. According to a report, the automotive industry witnessed 30% decline in sales in March 2020 as compared to March 2019, owing to lock-down and shutdowns of auto plants.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Structural Adhesives Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=470

Rising urbanization and industrialization are fuelling demand for infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific region and this is expected to propel the consumption of structural adhesives in this region. Economies of India, China, and Japan are expected to lead the market potential in this region throughout the forecast period.

Market Developments

The key participants are emphasizing on sustainability through development and tabling the products that would prove to be sustainable in the long run.

Italy-based RALLK is into manufacturing the cement-hardening adhesives along with the other thermal coat adhesives to address the cement industry. The major advantage is that they do have a lower carbon footprint in comparison with traditional adhesives.

Bostik (Arkema’s adhesive division), in May 2022, did announce launching its novel adhesive solution. It’s an extended arm of its commitment to “Responsibility for Hygiene”. This new-fangled Nuplaviva i90 Hot-Melt Wetness Indicator has renewably-sourced contents.

Henkel, in December 2018, acquired Aislantes Nacionales S.A. (Chile), so as to strengthen its position in the Chilean market.

Key Segments Covered in Structural Adhesives Industry Research

by Resin Type : Epoxy Structural Adhesives Polyurethane (PU) Structural Adhesives Acrylic Adhesives Cyanoacrylate

by Application : Building & Construction Bus & Truck Manufacturing Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Wind Energy Equipment Manufacturing Marine Equipment Manufacturing Rail Equipment & Components Others

by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=470

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global structural adhesives market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by resin type (epoxy structural adhesives, polyurethane (PU) structural adhesives, acrylic adhesives, and cyanoacrylate), by application (building & construction, bus & truck manufacturing, aerospace & defense manufacturing, wind energy equipment manufacturing, marine equipment manufacturing, rail equipment & components, and likewise), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemical and materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Aroma Chemicals Market - Aroma Chemicals Market Forecast By Application (Soaps & Detergents, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Food & Beverages Ingredients), By Compound (Alcohols, Acids, Esters, Aldehydes, Ketones, Hydrocarbons), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Type (Benzenoids, Musk Chemicals, Terpenoids) & Region- 2022 to 2032

Demulsifiers Market - Demulsifiers Market Analysis, By Type (Oil Soluble, Water Soluble), By Application (Crude Oil, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Base Oil Market - Base Oil Market By Grade (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV(PAO), Naphthenics, Re-refined), By Application (Automotive Fluids, Process Oils, Industrial Oils, Metalworking Fluids, Hydraulic Oils), By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

2K Protective Coatings Market - 2K Protective Coatings Market Forecast by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas Exploration, Petrochemicals, Marine, Cargo Containers, Power Generation, Water Treatment, Building and Infrastructure, Food and Beverage Production Units, Others), By Application (Abrasion Resistance, Chemical Resistance, Fire Protection, Heat Resistance, Corrosion Protection, Pipe Coatings, Tank Linings) and by Region- 2022 to 2032

Synthetic Gypsum Market - Synthetic Gypsum Market Analysis, By Type (FGD Gypsum, Flurogypsum, Phosphosypsum, Citrogypsum, Others), By Application (Drywall, Cement, Soil Amendment, Other Applications) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market Analysis by Grade (< 68%, 70%, >99%), by Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Plant Growth Stimulation, Food Flavoring & Presentation, Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Manufacturing, Cleaning Agent, Oil & Gas, Electronics, Leather Dyeing & Tanning, Others) and by Region- 2022 to 2032

Imaging Chemicals Market - Imaging Chemicals Market by Application (Printing & Packaging, Medical Diagnostics, Textile Processing, Other Applications), by Product (Printing Inks, Developers, Other) & by Region- 2022-2032

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market - Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Analysis, By Type (Very Low Density EVA, Low Density EVA, Medium Density EVA, High Density EVA), By End-use Industry (Footwear & Foam, Packaging, Agriculture, Photovoltaic Panels, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Monoethylene Glycol Market - Monoethylene Glycol Market Analysis by Type (Rigid Monoethylene Glycol Systems and Flexible Monoethylene Glycol Systems), By End User (Energy & Utility, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Industrial Manufacturing, Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Transportation, Other Industries) & Region – Forecast to 2022-2032

Automotive Lubricants Market - Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis by Lubricants (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Oil, Grease, Other Fluids), by Base Oil (Fully Synthetic Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil), by Vehicle (LCV, HCV, Midsize Vehicles, Compact Vehicles, Premium Class Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types) & Region Forecast- 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583