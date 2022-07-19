Saint Lucia, the most ideal honeymoon destination in the Caribbean: CS Global Partners

London, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Lucia has for years been the travel enthusiasts' dream, this is especially true for couples looking for a post-card destination in which to spend their honeymoon.

Set among dramatic volcanoes, lush jungles and pristine beaches, Saint Lucia offers a wide assortment of boutique-style luxury hotels and, it is one of the easiest islands in the Caribbean to reach.



As a nature-lover’s paradise, couples can spend their days basking on Sugar Beach, aboard the Tout Bagay catamaran cruise and tour or they can explore the coast and historical town of Soufriere.



Saint Lucia also has the only drive-in volcano in the Caribbean.



The island was awarded as the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards - the eighth consecutive win for the country in the region and twelfth across the globe.



The prestigious award was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information of Saint Lucia, Dr Ernest Hilaire.



Hilaire proudly praised the country and stated, “Romance continues to be the essence of Saint Lucia. This award reflects the resilience as well as the perseverance of our people and the results of the hard work of all our tourism authorities.”

He further added that for 13 years, this award had endorsed all that Saint Lucia offers as a romantic destination.



The Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Nicholas John, while lauding the country and tourism authorities, highlighted, “This award places Saint Lucia in a class of its own in terms of the best honeymoon destination. Being regarded as one of the most beautiful countries in the world is indeed a milestone but surpassing them all is an even bigger achievement.”



“The award is truly something to be proud of, as Saint Lucia’s beautiful scenery is a natural setting for romance. The tourism industry of the country has worked hard to continue to lead the way during the pandemic,” Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Thaddeus M Antoine, mentioned.



Alluring beauty, romantic appeal, diverse culture, verdant landscapes, delightful people – all of these are available in Saint Lucia. Couples will be dazzled by the ultra-luxurious and lavish resorts surrounded by lush green mountains. Saint Lucia is surrounded by sandy beaches as well as stunning and turquoise water of the Caribbean Sea. Apart from beaches, the country is also popular for tropical rainforests and mountains.



Saint Lucia is a top choice for couples as it offers ultra-luxurious resorts such as Ladera Resort, Jade Mountain, Royal Resort and Spa, Fond Doux Plantation & Resort, Coconut Bay Beach Resort, BodyHoliday, Capella Marigot Bay Resort, The Landings Resort and Spa, Cap Maison Luxury Resort and Spa Sandals Grande Saint Lucian and many more.

1) Jade Mountain: The resort is located on the south-western coastline of Saint Lucia. The rooms of this lavish resort are called “sanctuaries,” guests can choose between Galaxy, Sun, Moon or Sky sanctuary. The couples can make a choice between the Caribbean culinary experience and a dining venue with unforgettable views, or they can take a meal in their sanctuary with the assistance of 24-hour service. The exquisite resort also offers spa treatments to couples. Jade Mountain is featured with infinity pools overlooking the mountains, oceans and the beach below.



2) Fond Doux Plantation and Resort: It is a 19th century’s small yet eco-friendly resort. Doux Resort, located on a 250-year-old plantation, is an ideal location for romantic couples. The resort provides stay at 15 cottages and has two on-site restaurants with a la carte lunch and dinner made with local and fresh ingredients.



3) Capella Marigot Bay: The resort is nestled against the water with a backdrop of Saint Lucian rainforests; it is an idyllic and serene resort surrounded by glistening waters and tropical gardens. The guests entering the resort can choose a stay in around 124 different suites. The resort provides a unique dining experience to the couples as it utilizes local ingredients from local fishermen and farmers.

Saint Lucia government and tourism authority have been working tirelessly to retain their top spot as idyllic destinations for couples and families alike to enjoy their serene surrounds. To achieve this, the government of Saint Lucia has been wisely using the funds from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) to develop the different sectors of the country and attract tourists.



Launched in 2016, Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme is the newest in the Caribbean Region. Saint Lucia performed exceptionally well in the CBI Index 2021 of PWM Magazine of Financial Times. The Citizenship by Investment Programme provides countless business opportunities. The CIP is known for the strong, robust, and vigorous due diligence check, and to perform the same, an independent third-party firm scrutinizes the application.



Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia provides the following benefits, including:

• Makes the investor a global citizen.

• Assists the applicant in portfolio diversification and wealth planning.

• Helps in expanding business overseas.

• Provides citizenship for life, which can be passed on to future generations.

• Gives an opportunity to spend the rest of their life in a peaceful and safe environment.

The investor can apply for the alternative citizenship of Saint Lucia via the following steps:

Step 1: Contact an Authorised Agent to support the applicant through the citizenship application process

Step 2: Submit the application through the Authorised Agent to the CIP Portal

Step 3: The application is verified by the CIP Unit and undergoes a thorough due-diligence process.

Step 4: Once the application is reviewed, the CIP Board decides on the selection and rejection of the applicant.

Step 5: If successful, the certification is the last process of the application process where citizenship is conferred on the applicant.