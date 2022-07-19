Walking Assist Devices Market to Reach USD 8,711 Million by 2030 Fueled By Increasing Prevalence of Debilitating Neurological Diseases

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Walking Assist Devices Market accounted for USD 6,210 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 8,711 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



The global walking assist devices market will be driven by an increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by various region authorities to ensure that walking assist devices are accessible to a large consumer base as well as a geriatric population. Furthermore, rising rates of crippling neurological illnesses and conditions should portend well for the market. Furthermore, changes in the clinical setting, as well as improved technological breakthroughs and product renting, are expected to drive the market. Even so, rising healthcare spending and increased benefits from such devices are driving global demand.

Walking assist devices, which are widely used in the healthcare industry, include medical assistance technology. It provides people with intellectual disabilities with assistive, rehabilitation, and adaptive devices. When patients fail to adequately have difficulty doing any tasks, a walking assist device allows them to do so independently. The system provides the processor with new techniques for performing device functions. Walking assist devices are robotic devices that help disabled patients walk while being monitored by practitioners and specialists.

Report Coverage:

Market Walking Assist Devices Market Market Size 2021 USD 6,210 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 8,711 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.0% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Honda Motor Co., Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Ossenberg GmbH, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Invacare Corporation, C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Betterlife healthcare Ltd., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil Inc., and Karma Healthcare Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Walking Assist Devices Market Growth Aspects

The growing government support for making walking assist devices available to seniors and the general public is expected to drive the global walking assist devices market. An increase in medical spending and a rise in demand for rehabilitation and severe disability equipment prior to surgery are expected to drive the growth of the walking assist devices sector.

Walking assistance is designed for individuals who have had a knee injury or are unable to walk on their own due to weak lower body muscles. Walking assist devices are used in conjunction with assistive equipment throughout the healthcare industry. These devices allow healthcare procedures to modify the methodologies used to perform system functions. At the tip of the movement aids, a smooth tavern rests beneath the axils. When individuals are unable to complete or follow any tasks on their own, a walking aid device assists them in carrying them out on their own. Moreover, people who have lost one leg frequently use such type of walkers and crutches. In addition, some of the crutches available include axillaries crutches, stutter crutches, platform crutches, forearm crutches, and leg support crutches, each with a different weight capacity and height. They are also used to teach children how to walk.

Furthermore, COVID-19 has increased demand for medical equipment such as emergency equipment such as gloves, shields, and protective eyeglasses. As the number of COVID-19 cases increases around the world, so does the number of healthcare equipment among healthcare professionals and the public for safety precautions. Manufacturers of these product offerings have an opportunity to take advantage of the increased demand for medical supplies in order to ensure the industry has a sufficient and coherent supply of protective equipment.

Power Scooters Will Garner Significant Market Attention In Coming Years

Power scooters are electric mobility aids that resemble motor scooters and are related to power adaptive equipment. They are multi-featured, electric-powered vehicles that enable patients with limited mobility and independence to move around both indoors and outdoors. Factors such as a preference for battery-powered mobility scooters as an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution, an increase in the proportion of elderly people, and increased awareness of sophisticated mobility devices all contribute to the market's continued growth.

Walking Assist Devices Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global walking assist devices market. North America region held the major share of the global walking assist devices industry in 2021. Factors such as supportive government policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and an aging population base are driving the North American walking assist devices market. Furthermore, the availability of these mobile applications at lower costs for disabled and handicapped patients is expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing geographic area during the projected timeline due to rising healthcare expenditure. Some of the significant factors responsible for the growth of the walking assist devices market across the region are government funding for autonomous mobile advancement and rising healthcare spending.

Walking Assist Devices Market Segmentation

The global walking assist devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is divided into gaits belts & lift vests, walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, canes, power scooters. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline.

Walking Assist Devices Market Players

Some key players covered global in the walking assist devices industry are Honda Motor Co., Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Ossenberg GmbH, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Invacare Corporation, C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Betterlife healthcare Ltd., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil Inc., and Karma Healthcare Ltd.

