Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Was Valued at USD 39,107 Million in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 69,853 Million by 2030 growing at 6.8% CAGR due to the Increasing Number of Working Women’s - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size is valued at USD 39,107 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 69,853 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The global feminine hygiene products market size is projected to attain a value of around USD 69,853 million by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the anticipated timeframe, as reported by Acumen Research & Consulting

Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) is critical to women's and adolescent girls' well-being and empowerment. An estimated 500 million people do not have access to menstrual products or adequate menstrual hygiene management facilities (MHM). According to UNICEF, over 1.8 billion people menstruate every month in the world. Millions of these girls, women and non-binary people struggle to carefully manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified and healthy manner. As a result, appropriate awareness, improved facilities, easy access, and support from society are essential aspects to support the worldwide feminine hygiene products industry.

The increasing number of innovations in hygiene products is the recent feminine hygiene products market trend that is fueling the demand in the world. The women's hygiene products industry is supported by the Femtech startups, which largely focus on disease detection and hygiene issues. According to the Acumen Research and Consulting analysis, the Femtech market is gaining traction and is expected to reach USD 97,317 million by 2030 with above 16% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Value

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the sales of female hygiene products, which fall under the category of essential products. However, due to the strict lockdowns imposed by numerous governments, the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the production of these products and disrupted the supply chain to some extent. Trade restrictions imposed around the world also had a short-term negative impact on hygiene product sales. However, during the pandemic prohibited travel and work-from-home policies boosted online sales of female hygiene products market.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growth Aspects

Increasing consumer awareness of these products drives the market growth. The growing popularity of female hygiene products also contributes to the industry's expansion. However, the social stigma attached to these products is impeding the market growth. The market is also hampered by a scarcity of hygiene management facilities, particularly in developing countries. According to the World Bank Organization, at least 367 million children do not have access to sanitation in their schools, and girls and women worldwide lack adequate menstrual management facilities. Furthermore, a lack of product supply and affordability is hampering industry growth. For example, 12 percent of India's 355 million menstruating population cannot manage to pay for period products, and that figure rises to 65 percent in Kenya. Furthermore, the rising number of vaginal infections positively supports the feminine hygiene products market share. Common types of vaginal infections include yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, chlamydia vaginitis, gonorrhea, and viral vaginitis.

The growing number of women population globally fuels the market value

The growing number of working women population is primarily fueling the feminine hygiene products market growth. According to the 2019 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, 57.4 percent of all women were employed. According to the same report, 45 percent of women aged 25 to 64 held a bachelor's degree or higher in 2019, up from 11 percent in 1970. Thus, this population increasingly requires hygiene products as they go out for work or education. Increasing urbanization and the increasing number of girls and women moving toward cities are also creating awareness for the feminine hygiene products industry.

Increasing environmental issues from women's hygiene products restrict the growth

Menstrual products are not often sustainable with 40 billion disposable pads soiled every month; sanitary items contribute to mounting global waste. According to the Down to Earth Organization, 12.3 billion pads/napkins generate 113,000 metric tonnes of menstrual waste per month in India alone. According to the report, improper disposal and non-segregation of household waste lead to unsanitary working conditions for waste workers. According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, sanitary pads should be wrapped in pouches provided by manufacturers and handed over to waste collectors separately. However, the survey discovered that there is no system in place to manage it.

Growing adoption of reusable feminine hygiene products saves the environment

Environmental groups are campaigning against plastic in sanitary napkins. Many awareness campaigns are popularizing reusable products called sustainable menstruation. As per the Women’s Environmental Network, pads, tampons, and panty liners generate over 200,000 tonnes of waste every year. Pads are estimated to be 90% plastic, which are thrown away in landfill or rivers and seas. A single-use plastic disposable menstrual pad requires between 500 to 800 years decomposing. In India, yearly, 43.2 crore sanitary pads/napkins are used. Thus, the trend of reusable feminine hygiene products is bolstering globally.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into three categories: nature, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on nature, the market is split into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable feminine hygiene products acquired a significant share, whereas reusable feminine hygiene products are projected to witness the fastest growth rate.

By product type, the market is divided into sanitary pads, panty liners and shields, tampons and menstrual cups, disposable razors and blades, and internal cleansers and sprays. Sanitary pads dominated the market with leading shares in 2021, whereas tampons and menstrual cups will register the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030.

Furthermore, supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, online stores, and others are covered under the distribution channel segment. Among them, supermarkets/hypermarkets conquered the maximum market share. In terms of growth, the online channel is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global feminine hygiene products market. Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the majority of the share. The high share in the region is attributed to the growing number of women population, increasing awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure. However, the North America region is likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of reusable products, high disposable income, and high literacy rate among the women population

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Players

Some prominent feminine hygiene products companies covered in the industry are Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-lets UK Limited, Ontex, Procter and Gamble, Sanofi SA, Svenska Cellulose Aktiebolaget SCA, and Unicharm Corporation.

